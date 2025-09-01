Red Alerts In Himachal, Uttarakhand, Punjab, MP & UP As Heavy Rains Cause Deaths

Schools closed, highways blocked and casualties reported as IMD issues red alerts across north India.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
IMD red alert, heavy rain north India, Himachal landslides
In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods and landslides have cut off key roads, including stretches of the Chandigarh–Manali highway. Photo: AP
info_icon

Several north Indian states are on high alert after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red warnings for extremely heavy rainfall. The warnings cover Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, with significant disruption already reported in the hill states.

In Himachal Pradesh, flash floods and landslides have cut off key roads, including stretches of the Chandigarh–Manali highway. The Atal Tunnel and Rohtang Pass routes remain blocked. With August rainfall nearly three-quarters above average, villages in Chamba, Kullu and Kangra are facing repeated slope collapses. Authorities have ordered schools and colleges to remain shut in six districts, including Shimla and Solan, through Monday and Tuesday.

Punjab is also under red alert as rivers such as the Sutlej, Beas and Ravi are flowing above danger levels. Flooding has already inundated low-lying areas, prompting warnings for evacuation in vulnerable districts. In neighbouring Haryana, the Chief Minister’s Office is monitoring swollen rivers Ghaggar and Yamuna, and district administrations have been asked to prepare for emergency relocations.

In Uttarakhand, the Met office has predicted extremely heavy rainfall for two days, issuing a red alert for Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Haridwar on Monday, and an orange alert for several other districts on Tuesday. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed senior officials to remain on round-the-clock duty from the State Emergency Operations Centre, citing risks of landslides and waterlogging. Schools have been ordered closed in districts including Dehradun, Tehri, Pauri and Champawat.

Related Content
Related Content

Dhami has instructed divisional commissioners to expedite relief and rehabilitation measures and asked that river water levels be monitored continuously, including at night. The caution comes as casualties mount: two people, Ankit Jain of Firozabad in Uttar Pradesh and Rajni Rawat of Kotdwar in Pauri, died on Sunday when falling stones struck their two-wheeler on the Rishikesh–Gangotri highway in Tehri. In Pithoragarh, the body of a missing man, Ramesh Ram, was recovered near a seasonal stream in Kotalgaon. Another body was found in Bageshwar district where a landslide had destroyed homes; two people remain missing.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh are under red “nowcast” warnings for very heavy rain and thunderstorms, raising concerns of flash floods. The IMD has also forecast above-normal rainfall through September for Delhi, Haryana and north Rajasthan, adding to the pressure on already saturated terrain.

Authorities across the affected states have advised residents to stay indoors, avoid riverbanks, and follow evacuation orders where issued.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Southern Brave Vs Northern Superchargers: NSC Become 2025 Women's Hundred Champions

  2. Duleep Trophy 2025: East Zone Captain Riyan Parag Aims To Regain Match Fitness

  3. Delhi Premier League 2025 Final: Nitish Rana's West Delhi Lions Become Champions

  4. Ravichandran Ashwin Signs Up For UAE ILT20 Auction - Report

  5. PM Narendra Modi Hails Cheteshwar Pujara’s Legacy In Test Cricket

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Ann Li, US Open 2025: Fourth Seed Seals Rapid Win To Book Quarter-Final Spot

  2. Arthur Rinderknech Vs Carlos Alcaraz, US Open 2025: Spaniard Stays Perfect To Seal Quarter-Final Place

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Cristina Bucsa Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 4th Round Match

  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Arthur Rinderknech Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 4th Round Match

  5. Alexander Zverev Vs Felix Auger-Aliassime, US Open 2025: Canadian's Tactical Brilliance Ends Third Seed’s Slam Hopes

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  4. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  5. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Women Translators Expand The Horizons Of Literature

  2. Ravi Floods Make Climate Change Real For Lakhs In Himachal Pradesh

  3. India Post Suspends Booking Of All Categories Of Mail To The United States

  4. Day In Pics: August 31, 2025

  5. Uttarakhand Rains: Bridge On Jyotirmath-Malari Highway Washed Away, Villages Cut Off

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. SCO Meet: Modi, Xi Share Warm Words Amidst Cooler Optics

  2. Modi-Xi SCO Meet: At SCO, Modi Underlines Indo-Sino Peace And Stability, Invites Xi To 2026 BRICS Summit In India

  3. SCO Summit Highlights: Modi Meets Xi, All Eyes On India-China Relations

  4. It Is Vital To Be Friends, For The Dragon And The Elephant To Come Together: Xi To Modi At SCO Summit

  5. Violent Protests In Indonesia Test President Prabowo Subianto Government

Latest Stories

  1. Rahul Dravid Steps Down as Rajasthan Royals Head Coach After IPL 2025, Declines Broader Role Offer

  2. ‘Justice Has To Be Keyword’: UAPA Arrestee Sharjeel Imam Speaks From Tihar 

  3. In Measured Strides, A Poet Comes Back

  4. Secret Of A Mountain Serpent Receives Heartwarming Response At Venice International Film Festival 2025

  5. RCB Pledges ₹25 Lakh Each to Families of Stampede Victims

  6. 'Trump is Dead' Trend Sparks Speculation About US President

  7. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  8. Weekly Horoscope For August 31st To September 6th: Step Into The New Week With The Wisdom Of The Stars