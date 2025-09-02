Record Rainfall Triggers Gurugram Chaos, BJP Govt Faces Opposition Fire Over Waterlogging

Under fire, the BJP in Haryana has said the party and its government are with the people. "This year, rain has broken a 36-year record. We regret any unfortunate incident due to the rain. All possible efforts are being made to provide help to flooded areas. The Nayab Saini government has made all arrangements to tackle waterlogging. This is a natural calamity and the government is fully prepared," Haryana BJP said in a post on X.