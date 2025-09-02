Record Rainfall Triggers Gurugram Chaos, BJP Govt Faces Opposition Fire Over Waterlogging

Commuters stranded for up to 6 hours as waterlogging crippled major roads in Gurugram and Delhi.
Congress leaders Surjewala, Selja, and Hooda accused BJP of ruining Millennium City’s infrastructure.
BJP termed rains a “36-year record” event, insisting the government was fully prepared to provide relief.
The waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks that lasted for kilometers on Monday has put the BJP government led by Nayab Singh Saini under pressure in Haryana.
According to NDTV, the ruling BJP, which has ruled Haryana for more than ten years, has come under fire from opposition politicians for uncontrolled infrastructure development that has caused people to suffer even though they paid a premium to purchase homes in the Millennium City.
Senior Congress leader and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of a massive traffic jam last evening. "2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam! As CM Nayab Saini only flies in 'State Helicopter' and doesn't travel on 'road', this is a 'helicopter shot' of the Highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage, sewage & easing traffic congestion," he said. "This is BJP's "triple engine model of Millennium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation," the Congress leader from Haryana said.
Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said three hours of rain had plunged the city into complete chaos. "3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5-6 hours. This is the result of the BJP government's incapability and failed planning.”
Deepender Singh Hooda, a prominent Congress politician and Rohtak MP, claimed that the BJP "destroyed" Gurugram in the last 11 years after the Congress constructed it.
Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a video of the severe traffic gridlock along with the caption, "Millennium city Gurugram." A sarkar with two engines and twice as many failures.
Under fire, the BJP in Haryana has said the party and its government are with the people. "This year, rain has broken a 36-year record. We regret any unfortunate incident due to the rain. All possible efforts are being made to provide help to flooded areas. The Nayab Saini government has made all arrangements to tackle waterlogging. This is a natural calamity and the government is fully prepared," Haryana BJP said in a post on X.