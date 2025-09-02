Record Rainfall Triggers Gurugram Chaos, BJP Govt Faces Opposition Fire Over Waterlogging

Hours of rainfall left Gurugram and Delhi choked with massive traffic snarls, exposing drainage and infrastructure gaps. Opposition leaders slammed the Nayab Singh Saini-led Haryana BJP government for “failed planning.”

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Representational Image
Representational Image | Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Commuters stranded for up to 6 hours as waterlogging crippled major roads in Gurugram and Delhi.

  • Congress leaders Surjewala, Selja, and Hooda accused BJP of ruining Millennium City’s infrastructure.

  • BJP termed rains a “36-year record” event, insisting the government was fully prepared to provide relief.

The waterlogging and traffic bottlenecks that lasted for kilometers on Monday has put the BJP government led by Nayab Singh Saini under pressure in Haryana.  

According to NDTV, the ruling BJP, which has ruled Haryana for more than ten years, has come under fire from opposition politicians for uncontrolled infrastructure development that has caused people to suffer even though they paid a premium to purchase homes in the Millennium City.

Senior Congress leader and MP Randeep Singh Surjewala shared a video of a massive traffic jam last evening. "2 hours of rain = 20 KMs of Gurgaon Jam! As CM Nayab Saini only flies in 'State Helicopter' and doesn't travel on 'road', this is a 'helicopter shot' of the Highway in Gurgaon just now. So much for the rain preparedness and crores and crores of public money spent on drainage, sewage & easing traffic congestion," he said. "This is BJP's "triple engine model of Millennium City Urban development - Central Govt-State Govt-Gurgaon Municipal Corporation," the Congress leader from Haryana said.

Related Content
Related Content
Rescue and relief operation - | Photo: PTI
Army Rescues 5,000, Airlifts 21 Tons of Aid in Flood-Hit North India

BY Outlook News Desk

Senior Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja said three hours of rain had plunged the city into complete chaos. "3 hours of rain and Gurugram is in complete chaos. People have been stranded in traffic for 5-6 hours. This is the result of the BJP government's incapability and failed planning.”

Deepender Singh Hooda, a prominent Congress politician and Rohtak MP, claimed that the BJP "destroyed" Gurugram in the last 11 years after the Congress constructed it.

Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi posted a video of the severe traffic gridlock along with the caption, "Millennium city Gurugram." A sarkar with two engines and twice as many failures.

Under fire, the BJP in Haryana has said the party and its government are with the people. "This year, rain has broken a 36-year record. We regret any unfortunate incident due to the rain. All possible efforts are being made to provide help to flooded areas. The Nayab Saini government has made all arrangements to tackle waterlogging. This is a natural calamity and the government is fully prepared," Haryana BJP said in a post on X.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Shubman Gill Heartbroken As Punjab Floods Ravage His Home State; Harbhajan Pledges Rescue Support

  2. Pat Cummins Injury: AUS's Premier Fast Bowler To Miss White-Ball Series Against India & New Zealand

  3. Mitchell Starc Announces T20I Retirement; To Focus On Tests, 2027 ODI World Cup

  4. UAE Vs Afghanistan, T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match 3: Rashid Khan-Led AFG Claim First Win

  5. Jamie Overton Takes Indefinite Break From Test Cricket: 'No Longer Possible To Commit To All Formats'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff, US Open 2025: Japanese Star Enters QFs At Flushing Meadows

  2. US Open 2025: Best Images From Third & Fourth Rounds

  3. Swiatek Vs Alexandrova, US Open 2025: Second Seed Marches Into Another Grand Slam QF

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Coco Gauff, US Open: Ex-World No. 1 Floors Third Seed To Enter Quarter-Finals

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexander Bublik Live Streaming, US Open 2025 Round Of 16: Preview, Head-To-Head Record

Badminton News

  1. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World Championships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Wardani Highlights, BWF World Championships Quaterfinals: Indian Star Faces Heartbreak With 2-1 Loss

  5. BWF World Championships 2025 Quarter Finals: Indians In Action, Timing, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Heavy Rain Halts Delhi Traffic, Metro Services Disrupted At Rajiv Chowk: Key Updates

  2. A Creeping Kind Of Lawlessness In Indian Institutions Today

  3. Marathi Quota Row: HC Orders Jarange To Vacate Mumbai, Says Stir Not Peaceful

  4. Day In Pics: September 01, 2025

  5. Marching With The Masses

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  2. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  3. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  4. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  5. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

World News

  1. Modi Winds Up His Visit To Japan And China On A Positive Note

  2. SCO Summit 2025: In China, Modi Meets Putin, Says India and Russia's 'Close Cooperation' Important

  3. EU Chief’s Plane Hit By Suspected Russian GPS Jamming During Bulgaria Landing

  4. Trump Calls US-India Trade Deal A 'One-Sided Disaster'

  5. India Again Refuses to Back China’s Belt and Road at SCO Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope for September 2, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces

  2. Karnataka's Mahadevapura: Where Strangers Came To The Rolls

  3. Maharashtra Post-Election Sweep Cracked By RTI

  4. Trump’s Policies Spark Nationwide Labor Day Protests In U.S.

  5. Delhi On Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuations Likely

  6. Param Sundari Box Office Collection Day 4: Janhvi-Sidharth Starrer Witnesses Sharp Drop On Its First Monday

  7. Baaghi 4 OTT Release: Where To Watch Tiger Shroff-Sanjay Dutt Starrer After Its Theatrical Run

  8. WBJEE 2025 Counselling: Final Day for Round 1 Registration and Choice Filling Before September 3 Seat Allotment