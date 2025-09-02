Delhi On Alert As Yamuna Crosses Danger Mark, Evacuations Likely

Yamuna crosses 205.33m danger mark, rises to 205.75m at Old Railway Bridge.
Massive water discharge from Hathnikund (2.07 lakh cusecs) and other barrages pushes levels up.
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta says government fully prepared, rescue and relief on standby.
At 6 am Tuesday, the water level at the Old Yamuna Bridge was recorded at 205.68 metres, rising further to 205.75 metres by 7 am, well above the official danger mark of 205.33 metres, officials confirmed.
According to PTI, The surge follows a massive release of water from Haryana: 2.07 lakh cusecs from Hathnikund Barrage, along with 67,260 cusecs from Wazirabad Barrage and 61,958 cusecs from Okhla Barrage.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta assured residents that the government is fully prepared to manage the situation. However, she cautioned that low-lying areas along the Yamuna floodplains are at risk. Authorities have already urged people living in these vulnerable zones to move to safer locations.
Acording to PTI, Officials predict that the river could touch the evacuation level of 206 metres by Tuesday evening, raising the risk of flooding across several parts of the capital.
With flood control rooms activated and rescue teams placed on standby, Delhi remains on edge as the swollen Yamuna continues to rise