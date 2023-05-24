Tuesday, Jun 06, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Ram Temple To Open In January Next Year, Infra Works Expedited In Ayodhya

Home National

Ram Temple To Open In January Next Year, Infra Works Expedited In Ayodhya

The outline for the construction of the Ramjanaki Path and the Bhakti Path is also ready, the statement issued here said. The airport and the railway station are also being expanded, it added. 

Ram Temple To Open In January Next Year, Infra Works Expedited In Ayodhya
Ram Temple To Open In January Next Year, Infra Works Expedited In Ayodhya Outlook photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 May 2023 6:11 pm

The Uttar Pradesh government has expedited infrastructure works in Ayodhya, including expansion of its airport and railway station, as the city prepares for the opening of the Ram temple in January next year, according to a statement.      

Work is also in progress on the Ram Path, a 13-km road from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat, it said. 

Related stories

Credit For Ram Temple In Ayodhya Goes To PM Modi And Amit Shah: Gujarat CM

'Jalabhishek' Performed At Ram Temple In Ayodhya, UP CM Adityanath Misses Ceremony

Maha CM Eknath Shinde Arrives In Ayodhya To Pay Visit To Ram Temple

The outline for the construction of the Ramjanaki Path and the Bhakti Path is also ready, the statement issued here said. The airport and the railway station are also being expanded, it added. 

These road corridors are important as these will facilitate the movement of devotees to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi and the Hanuman Garhi temple, the statement said. 

The width of the Ram Janmabhoomi Path will be 30 metres and the width of the Bhakti Path will be 14 metres, it said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has invited people to come for the Ram temple's opening, it said and added that he is reviewing the progress of different works regularly.

Supporting the government's initiative to develop Ayodhya, shopkeepers, without any resistance, have given the land of their shops for the construction of the "grand" temple and its other facilities, the statement said. 

There has been no complaint of any irregularity in disbursement of compensation under this project, it said. 

Those evicted have been allotted shops in newly developed complexes, while many shopkeepers were rehabilitated to their old places with the cooperation of owners, the statement said.

-With PTI Input

Advertisement

Tags

National Ram Temple Uttar Pradesh Government Ayodhya Mandir Politics Lucknow Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

US Military Released Video Showing Close Call With Chinese Destroyer In Taiwan Strait

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool

Salman Khan Brings 'Sexy Back' In New Shirtless Picture In Pool