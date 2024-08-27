National

After 12 Unopposed Wins, BJP-led NDA Nears Majority Mark In Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha has got 245 seats, though currently there are eight vacancies—four from Jammu and Kashmir and four nominated. With the house's current strength of 237, the majority mark is 119.

BJP-led NDA hit majority mark in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday as nine more BJP members and two from allies were elected unopposed in the by-polls for the upper house.

With the today’s addition, the BJP tally in Rajya Sabha has reached to 96.

The total seats of NDA in the Upper House of Parliament has reached to 112.

Among the three others to get elected unopposed were one each from NDA allies NCP faction of Ajit Pawar faction and Rashtriya Lok Manch.

The ruling alliance also has the support of six nominated and one independent members.

Besides, one member of the Congress also got elected, taking the Opposition numbers in the Upper House to 85.

The BJP candidates elected unopposed included Mission Ranjan Dass and Rameshwar Teli from Assam, Manan Kumar Mishra from Bihar, Kiran Chadhary from Haryana, George Kurien from Madhya Pradesh, Dhirya Sheel Patil from Maharashtra, Mamata Mohanta from Odisha, Ravneet Singh Bittu from Rajasthan and Rajeev Bhattacharjee from Tripura.

Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi was elected unopposed from Telangana. NCP Ajit Pawar faction's Nitin Patil got elected from Maharashtra and RLM's Updendra Kushwaha made it to the upper house from Bihar.

A majority mark in the Rajya Sabha for which the NDA has been trying for a decade, is going to make the passage of contentious bills painless.

