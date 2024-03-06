Uttar Pradesh: SP’s Rajya Sabha Setback Raises Questions Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections

There were speculations that SP’s decision to not attend the Ram Mandir consecration in January had led to discontent among SP members and was one of the reasons for the cross-voting. Rakesh Pratap Singh, who was one of the members involved, had previously written to the Assembly speaker urging all MLAs to attend the consecration.

Tiwari denied the event as one of the reasons why the MLAs voted for the BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections.

Tiwari told Outlook, “This did not play into anything that came out in the Rajya Sabha elections. The BJP had turned the event into a purely political event which was even opposed by the shankaracharya. The temple is not complete and no one in the country can dictate terms for anybody about when to go to a temple and not go to a temple. It was the so-called ‘godi media’ along with the BJP that wanted to set an environment that anyone who is not there in that event on that day is not Hindu enough.

“That environment has evaporated. People are now back to talking about real things in their lives like jobs, paper-leak, the kind of blatantly anti-women candidates the BJP is giving tickets to, and the way the BJP is firing on farmers through drones. So these are the issues that have taken centre-stage. I believe that people have forgotten the kind of propaganda the BJP played in January through ‘godi media’ channels to give certificates to people that who is Hindu and who is not.”