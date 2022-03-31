Thursday, Mar 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell To 72 Retiring Members

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said legislators across the country should be driven by passion, performance and procedural integrity, and desist from disrupting law making bodies.

Rajya Sabha Bids Farewell To 72 Retiring Members
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Mar 2022 12:47 pm

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday said legislators across the country should be driven by passion, performance and procedural integrity, and desist from disrupting law making bodies.

He also asked them to uphold the honour and privilege bestowed on them by the people.

Related stories

CPI(M), BJP Spar In Rajya Sabha Over K-Rail Silverline Project In Kerala

Four Vaccines Approved For Those Below 18 Years: Govt Told Rajya Sabha

Naidu made the remarks in the House as the Rajya Sabha bade farewell to 72 members retiring during the March–July period this year.

The retiring members include, A K Antony, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram, Anand Sharma, Jairam Ramesh, Suresh Prabhu, Praful Patel, Subramanian Swamy, Prasanna Acharya, Sanjay Raut, Naresh Gujral, Satish Chandra Mishra, M C Mary Kom, Swapan Dasgupta and Narendra Jadhav.

The Chairman called upon elected representatives to ensure that expectations and aspirations of the people are incorporated in the designing of laws and policies.
while expressing concern over the House having lost over 35 per cent of the functional time due to disruptions since 2017.

The retiring members, he said, have a total parliamentary experience of 181 terms including 143 terms in the Rajya Sabha and 38 in the Lok Sabha.

Noting that the retiring members have a vast pool of considerable legislative experience, domain knowledge, parliamentary skills and proven performance in the House, he said, "It is not often that such a pool of performers retire in one go".

Naidu recounted the contributions of some veterans and first-time members by name and also noted that most of the retiring members have kept themselves away from the tendency of disrupting the House.

The Chairman said 65 retiring members represented 19 states while seven are nominated members.

Tags

National M Venkaiah Naidu Rajya Sabha Farewell Procedural Integrity Elected Representatives Parliament Retiring Members Nominated Members New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Noida Boy Viral Running Video: How Indian TV News Channels Found A New Lab Rat

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities

Summer Travel: Book These Homestays To Help Local Communities