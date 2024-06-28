Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: Delhi Police Makes First Arrest, 3 Other Accused Still On The Run | Details

National

Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: Delhi Police Makes First Arrest, 3 Other Accused Still On The Run

Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said that a sophisticated pistol, eight live cartridges and a motorcycle was also recovered from him.

The Burger King outlet at Delhi's Rajouri Garden
The Delhi Police on Friday made its first arrest in the recent murder of man that took place at a Burger King outlet in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

The arrested accused, identified as one 27-year-old Bijender, who is a resident of Haryana's Rohtak, is the one who allegedly brought the two shooters in his vehicle to the spot of the crime, a senior police official said.

However, police said that three other suspects, including the two shooters and the woman who allegedly honey-trapped the victim at the outlet, are still on the run.

In the incident which took place on June 18, a man was shot dead by two assailants. Reportedly, the accused fired around 40 rounds of bullets, before fleeing the spot.

Three persons had arrived at the food chain joint on a motorcycle, with one of them waiting outside to keep an eye and other two going inside to kill the man.

The victim was later identified as 26-year-old Aman Joon, a resident of Haryana's Jhajjar, was sitting with a woman inside the Burger King outlet when the incident took place.

Other than the arrested Bijender, the rest of the two accused were identified as Ashish and Vikas.

A criminal gang based outside India later took responsibility for Joon's murder.

Police reportedly got intel on Bijender's whereabouts on Friday and arrested him from the national capital's Rohini area. Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) RP Upadhyay said that a sophisticated pistol, eight live cartridges and a motorcycle was also recovered from him.

Bijender was previously involved in five cases of murder, attempt to murder and cases under the Arms Act, Upadhyay added.

Pramod Singh Kushwah, Additional Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), said that during interrogation, Bijender revealed that Joon's murder was pre-planned based on instructions from a criminal gang based abroad.

As per instructions from gang member Sahil Retolia, Bijender with his pistol, reached near metro pillar number 397 in Rajouri Garden on a motorcycle and the his two associated also reached the spot as per the plan, Kushwah said.

It was Bijender who kept vigil outside the outlet when Ashish and Vikas went inside to shoot Joon dead. All three of them fled on the motorcycle afterwards.

Officials said that the man's murder was an outcome of a gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

Last week, the woman who allegedly honey-trapped Joon was spotted at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Railway Station. The woman, identified as Anu, also known as 'Lady Don' was spotted on the station's CCTV footage.

As per reports, she boarded the Swaraj Express train for Mumbai during the morning hours. In the CCTV footage of the murder, Anu was seen sitting with the victim when the gunmen opened fire at him.

