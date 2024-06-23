Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: 'Lady Don' Who Allegedly Honey-Trapped Victim Seen At Katra Railway Station

Nearly a week after the killing of a 26-year-old man in a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, the woman who allegedly honey-trapped the victim was spotted at the Katra Railway Station.
The woman, identified as Anu was spotted at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Railway Station. Anu, also known as "Lady Don" was spotted on Thursday via CCTV footage.
As per sources, she boarded the Swaraj Express train for Mumbai at around 10 AM on Thursday.
Anu was spotted on camera at the railway station, moving swiftly towards the train platform. Sources have further added that she accessed the Wi-Fi service of the accommodation in Katra around 9:30 AM on Thursday morning.
Anu was identified as a close aide of Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau. Police sources added that she was part of the trap set up to lure the victim - Amar Joon - to the Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, where he was later killed.
The police have added that attempts are being made to "track her down". Anu hails from Rohtak, Haryana and has a criminal record.
On June 18, a 26-year-old man named Amar Joon was shot nearly 40 times at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden.
CCTV footage of the incident showed Anu sitting with the victim when gunmen stormed into the outlet and opened fire.
While the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, police have stated that the murder was part of an ongoing gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.