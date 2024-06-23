National

Rajouri Garden Burger King Murder: 'Lady Don' Who Allegedly Honey-Trapped Victim Seen At Katra Railway Station

The woman, identified as Anu was spotted at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Railway Station. Anu, also known as "Lady Don" was spotted on Thursday via CCTV footage.

'Lady Don' Who Allegedly Honey-Trapped Victim Seen At Katra Railway Station
info_icon

Nearly a week after the killing of a 26-year-old man in a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, the woman who allegedly honey-trapped the victim was spotted at the Katra Railway Station.

The woman, identified as Anu was spotted at Jammu and Kashmir's Katra Railway Station. Anu, also known as "Lady Don" was spotted on Thursday via CCTV footage.

As per sources, she boarded the Swaraj Express train for Mumbai at around 10 AM on Thursday.

Anu was spotted on camera at the railway station, moving swiftly towards the train platform. Sources have further added that she accessed the Wi-Fi service of the accommodation in Katra around 9:30 AM on Thursday morning.

Anu was identified as a close aide of Portugal-based gangster Himanshu Bhau. Police sources added that she was part of the trap set up to lure the victim - Amar Joon - to the Burger King outlet in Rajouri Garden, where he was later killed.

The police have added that attempts are being made to "track her down". Anu hails from Rohtak, Haryana and has a criminal record.

On June 18, a 26-year-old man named Amar Joon was shot nearly 40 times at a Burger King outlet in Delhi's Rajouri Garden.

CCTV footage of the incident showed Anu sitting with the victim when gunmen stormed into the outlet and opened fire.

While the exact reason is yet to be ascertained, police have stated that the murder was part of an ongoing gang war between jailed gangsters Neeraj Bawana and Ashok Pradhan.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 23, 2024
  2. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  3. Tiger Scare Grips Kerala Village; Farmers Protest With Carcasses Of Dead Cows
  4. Delhi Water Crisis: AAP Delegation Meets LG Saxena
  5. BJP Youth Wing Leader Shot Dead In Indore; Cops Identify Two Accused
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Ties The Knot With Fiancee Jasmine; Check Out Wedding Pics
  2. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
  3. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
  4. Ahead Of Her Wedding With Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha Performs Puja With Mother- Watch Video
  5. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  2. West Indies Vs South Africa Preview, T20 World Cup Super 8s: Big-hitting WI Meet Rampaging SA In Must-Win Clash
  3. West Indies Vs South Africa, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super Eight: When, Where To Watch
  4. AFG Vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Revisiting Afghanistan's Five Greatest International Wins
  5. BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Belgium Bounce Back With 2-0 Romania Victory - In Pics
World News
  1. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  2. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  3. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
  4. Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging
  5. Why Shouldn't You Drive Alone In Indiana And Ohio Right Now?
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Sinner Faces Hurkacz For Halle Title
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS