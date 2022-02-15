Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Rajnath Singh Exudes Confidence On BJP's Victory In Manipur Polls

Blaming Congress for neglecting the north-eastern region, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the northeast region lags behind other parts of the nation because of their anti-development policies which reflect their anti-Northeast sentiment.

Rajnath Singh Exudes Confidence On BJP's Victory In Manipur Polls
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 2:15 pm

Exuding confidence on BJP, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that they will win an absolute majority in the upcoming assembly elections in Manipur.

He said that Northeast lags behind other parts of the country in terms of development due to "anti-people" policies of the previous Congress governments.

"The Congress had neglected the region, and its anti-development policies reflect its anti-Northeast sentiment. After becoming PM, Atal Behari Vajpayee had formed a separate ministry for the development of the region. However, after his government was defeated in 2004, the region was continuously neglected for the next 10 years.

"However, Manipur has witnessed speedy development since the BJP came to power in the state in 2017. Five years back, the state was engulfed by violence, which has now ended. People of the state have witnessed development and good governance under the BJP," he added. 

Speaking at a programme at Langthabal in Imphal West district on Monday, Singh also said that the Union government is ready for dialogue with the insurgent groups if they wish to return to the mainstream.

"We are ready for talks with militants. Violence in Manipur has been the lowest in the last five years. Insurgency has reduced drastically. The BJP will put an end to violence and bring lasting peace and development in the region," he said.

Singh said that the Centre is committed to resolving unemployment, poverty and other issues plaguing Manipur for years, and boost tourism to increase the state's revenues.

Tags

National Rajnath Singh Manipur Polls Elections 2022 Militants Insurgent Outfits
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Ukraine Crisis: US Again Warns Russia Against Invasion

Ukraine Crisis: US Again Warns Russia Against Invasion

Karnataka Hijab Row: Student Asked To Remove Her Headscarf; Boycotts Exam

Lakhimpur Kheri Case: SKM Will Approach SC Over Bail To Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s Son, Says Rakesh Tikait

Precarious Life, Dispossessed Peasantry And Development In Kashmir

CBI Court Convicts RJD Chief Lalu Prasad In Rs 139 Cr Fodder Scam

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A member of staff poses next to the 'Nebra Sky Disc' which dates from around 1600 BCE, and is the oldest surviving representation of the cosmos, on display at The World of Stonehenge' exhibition at the British Museum in London. The Nebra Disc was found in Nebra in Saxony-Anhalt in East Germany in 1999.

World Of Stonehenge: A Journey Back To The Roots

People wear masks in St. Mark's Square, during the Venice Carnival, in Venice, Italy.

Venice Carnival Draws Huge Crowd As World Resumes Post-Pandemic

Congress takes out campaign in Punjab ahead of Assembly elections 2022

Congress Campaign Rally For Punjab Elections 2022

Students attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to VIII standard, as Covid-induced restrictions ease, at a school in New Delhi.

Schools Reopen As Covid Cases Drop Across The Nation

Akhilesh Yadav campaigns in support of Azam Khan and his son Abdullah Azam Khan in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh.

Knife In The Head?