Raje Visits Violence-Hit Karauli, Tells Officials Their Actions Won't Be Forgotten

Former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday visited communal violence-hit Karauli where she met the injured and hit out at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot for pointing a finger at the BJP, saying the Congress government's appeasement policies are responsible for the situation. She also lashed out at the district police and administration officials, saying the "injustice" meted out to the people will not be forgotten. "This is a grave intelligence lapse and a conspiracy. It is a complete failure of the police and the state government," the BJP national vice president said, pointing out that permission had been granted by the administration for the bike rally which was targeted in the April 2 violence. "Even after 10 days you are not picking up the culprits," she said and alleged people who were involved in stone-pelting and those who were targeted and were left injured in the clashes have been booked under the same sections of law. She demanded that the culprits be arrested immediately and no innocent be implicated.



More than 35 people were injured in the violence that broke out after stones were pelted at the bike rally on Hindu New Year on April 2. Raje told the district collector and superintendent of police to discharge their constitutional responsibility in a manner. "Remember, time does not stay the same. One has to bear the brunt of such mistakes. The way you have done injustice to the people, it cannot be forgotten," she said. Talking to reporters after visiting the injured and their families, she said, "Chief Minister Gehlot says that top BJP leaders are responsible whereas the truth is that Congress has started this fire in Karauli."



On April 4, when Gehlot was asked about BJP National President JP Nadda's visit to Sawai Madhopur, he had said, "These people come to start a fire, are setting the whole country on fire, they came and a fire broke out." "Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and National President JP Nadda have only one goal -- 'Sabka Saath and Sabka Vikas'," Raje said. Pointing to Gehlot's statement, she said, "The government is yours, it is your police and your administration, then why blame the BJP?" The state government should take responsibility and take remedial action, she said.

PTI INPUTS