Rahul Gandhi Takes Bullock Cart Ride During Bharat Jodo Yatra In Rajasthan’s Bundi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday interacted with people and took a bullock cart ride in Bundi during the Rajasthan leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, even as party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her husband Robert Vadra joined the march.

On the 95th day of the yatra that entered Rajasthan on December 5, Rahul Gandhi enjoyed bullock cart ride from Kotkhurd village to Deikheda village on Kota-Lalsot highway on Sunday morning.

When the former Congress chief started his padyatra from Baldevpura village , he noticed a bullock cart carrying a group of farmers waving to welcome him.

"Rahulji came to the cart and interacted with the farmers. He also listened to their grievances," said Mahaveer Meena, a local Congress leader who was present on the cart with the farmers.

"I requested him (Rahul Gandhi) to ride the bullock cart, after which he climbed up on the cart, held reins and drove the cart for around 500 metres between Kotkhurd and Deikheda village on his way to Laban village," Meena said.

Rahul spent around 10 minutes on the cart, he said.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Gandhi and Robert Vadra joined Rahul Gandhi during the march in the evening from Laban to Lekhari railway station in Bundi district.

Actress Divgangna Suravanshi and actor Siddharth Thamboli also reached Bundi on Sunday evening and joined the yatra, district Congress vice-president Charmesh Sharma said.

The yatra will cover about 500 km in Rajasthan by passing through Jhalawar, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21.

The march that started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana before traversing through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

