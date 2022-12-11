Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi To Lead 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Before Attending Himachal CM's Swearing In

Home National

Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi To Lead 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Before Attending Himachal CM's Swearing In

Along with Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi will attend Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister's swearing in ceremony.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 9:32 am

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan on Sunday morning. He will cover 13 kms before leaving for Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla to attend the swearing in of new Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Rahul resumed Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Baldevpura in Rajasthan's Bundi district. He will cover 13 kms before leaving for Shimla and will cover the remaining 9 km this evening, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress party returned to power in Himachal after defeating Jairam Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. After days of lobbying and dramating scenes involving rounds of sloganeering, the Congress on Saturday evening named Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the Chief Minister of Himachal and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy.

Along with Sukhu and Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pratibha Singh was the third contender for the post of Himachal's CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by senior Congress leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 5. It has covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi and will proceed to Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts. 

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

Related stories

Himachal Pradesh: Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu To Take Oath As CM Today, Mukesh Agnihotri To Be His Deputy

Himachal Pradesh New CM And Dy CM To Be Sworn-In On Dec 11: Kharge

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Rahul Gandhi Rajasthan Bharat Jodo Yatra Himachal Pradesh Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Swearing-in Ceremony
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kurhani Bypoll Result Reflection Of People's Anger Against Nitish Kumar: Prashant Kishor

Kurhani Bypoll Result Reflection Of People's Anger Against Nitish Kumar: Prashant Kishor

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe