Rajasthan: Rahul Gandhi To Lead 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' Before Attending Himachal CM's Swearing In

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan on Sunday morning. He will cover 13 kms before leaving for Himachal Pradesh's capital Shimla to attend the swearing in of new Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Rahul resumed Congress party's Bharat Jodo Yatra from Baldevpura in Rajasthan's Bundi district. He will cover 13 kms before leaving for Shimla and will cover the remaining 9 km this evening, said All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jairam Ramesh.

The Congress party returned to power in Himachal after defeating Jairam Thakur-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government. After days of lobbying and dramating scenes involving rounds of sloganeering, the Congress on Saturday evening named Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu as the Chief Minister of Himachal and Mukesh Agnihotri as his deputy.

Along with Sukhu and Agnihotri, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pratibha Singh was the third contender for the post of Himachal's CM.

The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by senior Congress leaders including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi

The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Rajasthan from Madhya Pradesh on December 5. It has covered Jhalawar and Kota districts before reaching Bundi and will proceed to Sawai Madhopur, Dausa and Alwar districts.

Rajasthan is the only Congress-ruled state where the yatra has entered and will cover about 500 km over 17 days before entering Haryana on December 21

The yatra started from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu on September 7 and has so far covered the five southern states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and then traversed through Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. It will conclude in Jammu and Kashmir in early February 2023, covering 3,570 km in 150 days.

(With PTI inputs)