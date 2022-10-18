Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Andhra Pradesh

The Congress leader, who began the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, briefly passed  through villages in Anantapuramu district bordering Karnataka on October 14.

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Andhra Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra Enters Andhra Pradesh PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 9:35 am

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as he reached Halaharvi under Aluru constituency from neighbouring Karnataka.

Rahul continued his foot march from the Hanuman temple in Chatragudi. State Congress president Sake Sailajanath and other senior leaders received Rahul as he crossed into AP.

Rahul will cover Aluru, Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in his yatra today. He will make night halt at Chagi village under Adoni.

The Congress leader, who began the Bharat Jodo Yatra on September 7, briefly passed  through villages in Anantapuramu district bordering Karnataka on October 14.

The yatra will continue through AP till October 21 when he will re-enter Karnataka, en route Telangana.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Bharat Jodo Yatra Congress Leader And MP Politics Indian National Congress (INC) Rahul Gandhi Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Explained: How Americans In Chinese Tech Firms Might Have To Choose Between US Citizenship And Job

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico