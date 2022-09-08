Thursday, Sep 08, 2022
Queen Elizabeth II Dies At 96: PM Modi Recalls Meeting With British Monarch As Tributes Pour In

Queen Elizabeth II, the UK's longest-serving monarch, died on Thursday at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

Queen Elizabeth II is the first to serve 70 years as a British monarch
Queen Elizabeth II is the first to serve 70 years as a British monarch Twitter/The Royal Family

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Sep 2022 11:51 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid heartfelt tributes to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was a stalwart who provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people.

She personified dignity and decency in public life, Modi said, recalling his "memorable" meetings with the Queen in 2015 and 2018.

"I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture," the prime minister said.

"Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II will be remembered as a stalwart of our times. She provided inspiring leadership to her nation and people. She personified dignity and decency in public life. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and people of UK in this sad hour," he said.

