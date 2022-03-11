Friday, Mar 11, 2022
Pushkar Singh Dhami Resigns As Uttarakhand CM

Pushkar Singh Dhami has handed over his resignation to Uttarakhand’s Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh.

Pushkar Singh Dhami resigns as Uttarakhand CM. PTI

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 3:23 pm

A day after BJP recorded a big victory in Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday handed his resignation and that of his cabinet to Governor Lt Gen (retd)  Gurmit Singh. 

"As we have got a new mandate and our tenure is complete we have tendered our resignation to the Governor. I have been asked to continue until the new government is sworn in," Dhami told reporters after coming out of Raj Bhawan. 

Dhami's cabinet colleagues Satpal Maharaj, Ganesh Joshi and Swami Yatiswaranand were also with him. 

Though the BJP registered a big win in Uttarakhand, getting 47 out of a total of seventy assembly seats in the state, Dhami on whose name the party had contested the polls lost from Khatima - a seat which he had won past two consecutive assembly polls. (With PTI inputs)
 

