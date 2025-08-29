Punjab Braces for Severe Flooding as Heavy Rains Continue

Punjab is facing an urgent flood alert after days of relentless downpours have pushed water levels to critical limits. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert in Punjab, forecasting more heavy rains over the next 48 hours.
Rivers and Reservoirs Under Strain
Ghaggar River flood warnings have been raised for areas downstream of typical danger zones, prompting local administrations to clear riverbanks.
Bhakra Dam water level has climbed to 1,722 feet, only 18 feet below full reservoir capacity, forcing controlled releases to protect the dam’s integrity.
Sukhna Lake flood gates in Chandigarh were opened yesterday to regulate excess inflow, with authorities monitoring gate operations around the clock.
Flood Risk in Major Cities
Chandigarh and Panchkula residents are on high alert as street flooding and waterlogging intensify. Mohali floods have already submerged several low-lying colonies after sewage lines backed up. Temporary shelters have been set up in school buildings, and rescue teams remain on standby.
Punjab Rainfall and Weather Forecast
Several districts, including Jalandhar, Ludhiana, and Patiala, recorded over 150 mm of rain in the past 72 hours. The Punjab weather forecast from IMD predicts intermittent thunderstorms with gusts up to 40 km/h until August 31. Satellite imagery confirms active monsoon clouds lingering over northwest India.
Community and Precautions
Farmers near riverbanks have been urged to secure livestock and harvest early where possible. Fishing operations on the Ghaggar have been suspended until water levels recede. District disaster management teams are distributing sandbags, relief kits, and portable pumps. Citizens are advised to follow updates on the IMD’s official Twitter handle (@imdhq) and state government portals for real-time Punjab rainfall alert and evacuation notices. Stay indoors in low-lying areas, avoid crossing flooded bridges, and keep emergency numbers handy.