Punjab Braces for Severe Flooding as Heavy Rains Continue

Community and Precautions

Farmers near riverbanks have been urged to secure livestock and harvest early where possible. Fishing operations on the Ghaggar have been suspended until water levels recede. District disaster management teams are distributing sandbags, relief kits, and portable pumps. Citizens are advised to follow updates on the IMD’s official Twitter handle (@imdhq) and state government portals for real-time Punjab rainfall alert and evacuation notices. Stay indoors in low-lying areas, avoid crossing flooded bridges, and keep emergency numbers handy.