Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Blood Sample Swapped With His Mother's At Hospital

File Photo
The car accident in Pune involving a Porsche Taycan has hit national headlines File Photo
info_icon

In another twist to the spiralling case of the recent Porsche crash in Pune, it has been revealed that the mother of the 17-year-old boy accused of driving in an inebriated condition and killing two IT professionals, had given her blood sample that was swapped with that of their son's at the city's Sassoon General Hospital, as per media reports.

It has been reported that the blood sample was taken by Dr Shrihari Halnor, one of the doctors accused of tampering with the blood sample of the accused, and his staff. Dr Halnor later revealed he had changed the blood sample on the directions of Dr Tawade.

Pune Porsche Crash - X/ANI
Pune Porsche Crash: Doctors Accused Of Trashing Teen's Blood Sample Suspended, Hospital Dean Sent On Leave

BY Outlook Web Desk

Pune Police also told a court on Thursday that the blood samples of juvenile involved in the Porsche crash were replaced with those of a woman.

Pune Porsche crash: Abouut blood sample swapping

As per reports, before the minor's blood samples were collected, his father Vishal Agarwal, a Pune-based builder, communicated with Dr Tawade via WhatsApp, FaceTime calls and phone call. The calls were made between 8.30 am and 10.40 am on May 19 and the blood samples were taken at 11 am.

Surprisingly, the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) report showed presence of no alcohol in the first blood sample. Later when a second blood test was conducted at a different hospital, DNA tests confirmed the samples were drawn from two different individuals.

Pune Porsche crash: Accused doctors arrested over blood sample tampering

Pune Crime Branch arrested Dr Ajit Tawade and Dr Shrihari Harnor, the Chief Medical Officer of Sassoon Hospital on Monday for allegedly replacing the accused teenager's blood samples with those of a doctor to ensure that no alcohol was detected in them.

It has been reported that Dr Ajay Taware, head of the hospital's Forensic Medicine department, allegedly gave Atul Ghatkamble, a peon of the Sassoon General Hospital, Rs 3 lakh to bribe Dr Shrihari Halnor, the second accused doctor. Out of Rs 3 lakh, police were able to recover Rs 2.5 lakh.

Both the doctors have been suspended while the contract of Dr Harnor has been terminated. 

The car accident in Pune involving a Porsche Taycan has hit national headlines | - File Photo
Pune Porsche Crash: Digital Recreation Of Accident Scene In The Works, Police To Use AI Tools

BY PTI

Pune Porsche Crash: Hospital dean on political meddling

While addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the hospital's dean, Dr Vinayak Kale, said a letter was written to him by Minister Hasan Mushrif and Mr Tingre recommending Dr Ajay Tawade for the position of the head of Sassoon Hospital's Forensic Medicine Department.

Following the press conference, Dr Kale was sent on compulsory leave by the Maharashtra government over “failing to take the case seriously” and “not taking proper decisions” as the dean.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole | - PTI
Pune Porsche Crash: Maha Congress Alleges Role Of MLA's Son; Seeks CBI Probe And Resignation Of Fadnavis

BY Outlook Web Desk

No one will be spared: CM Eknath Shinde on Pune car crash

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had said on Tuesday assured that he has been in constant touch with the Pune police commissioner.

"I have been in touch with the Pune police commissioner since day one. I have said right from the beginning that, irrespective of how influential the person is, there should be no discrimination. No matter how rich or poor a person is, the law is equal for all and no one will be spared. I have ordered strict action," he said. 

