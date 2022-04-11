Pulwama Terror Attack: Pakistani National Involved Designated As Terrorist

The Union government on Monday designated as terrorist Pakistani national Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, who was involved in the attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, killing 40 service personnel.

About a fortnight later, India had carried out an airstrike on terrorist camps inside Pakistan in response.

On Friday, the Indian government had designated Hafiz Talha Saeed, a key leader of the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba and the son of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed, as a terrorist.

In a notification, the Union Home Ministry said Alamgir, 39, who used aliases Maktab Ameer, Mujahid Bhai, and Muhammad Bhai, has been involved in the attack on the CRPF convoy in Pulwama. He has been involved in anti-India terror activities on behalf of the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and looks after the outfit's fund collection activities from Pakistani nationals and routing the fund to Kashmir.

Alamgir has been involved in facilitating infiltration of Afghan cadres and coordinating terror attacks on Indian security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The ministry said taking into account all his activities, Alamgir has been notified as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Alamgir is the 33rd individual who has been declared a terrorist by the government.

Born on January 1, 1983 and a resident of Bahawalpur in Pakistan's Punjab, Alamgir is a senior leader of the JeM.

The JeM has been responsible for a series of deadly attacks in India, mostly in Jammu and Kashmir, in which scores of civilians and security personnel have been killed over the years.

JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar, who was released by India in exchange for the release of a hijacked Indian Airlines flight from Kandahar in 1999, is one of the most wanted terrorists in India, along with LeT founder Hafiz Saeed and the LeT 'operational commander' Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. India has been consistently seeking Maulana Masood Azhar's custody but Pakistan has refused to comply.

The JeM is listed as a terrorist organisation under the First Schedule of UAPA. The law also empowers the Union government to notify an individual as terrorist under its Fourth Schedule if it believes that he is involved in terrorism.

