Puducherry Logs 178 New Covid-19 Cases

Puducherry logged 178 fresh Covid-19 cases raising the overall tally to 1,71,402, a senior official of the Department of Health said on Thursday.

Director of Health G Sriramulu in a release said the 178 new cases surfaced during the examination of 1,820 samples in the last 24 hours ending10 AM today.

He said the active cases were 831 which comprised four patients undergoing treatment in hospitals and the remaining 827 in-home quarantine.

Sriramulu said 119 patients recovered during the last 24 hours and the overall recoveries were 1,68,604.

The Health Department has so far examined 23,53,223 samples and found 19,91,338 out of them to be negative.

Sriramulu said there was no fresh fatality during the last 24 hours in any of the four regions of Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe, and Yanam. The death toll remained at 1,967.

The test positivity rate was 9.78 percent while the fatality and recovery rates were 1.15 percent and 98.37 percent respectively.

Sriramulu said the Department of Health has so far administered 18,68,277 which comprised 9,81,192 first doses, 7,68,354 second doses, and 1,18,731 booster doses.

In the meanwhile, the Director of Health in a release said 29 candidates attached to the Police Training School tested positive for COVID-19 during the examination of samples on August 3.

Sriramulu said the trainees were asked to remain in isolation.

(Inputs from PTI)