Saturday, Jun 11, 2022
Protests In Rajasthan Over Controversial Remarks Against Prophet Mohammad

In continuation to the case of Nupur Sharma's derogatory comments, protests have surged in major parts of India, the most recent of which being in Rajasthan.

PTI

Updated: 11 Jun 2022 2:44 pm

Jaipur, Jun 10 (PTI) Protests were held on Friday in Rajasthan's Tonk and Sikar districts over controversial remarks made against Prophet Mohammad by two now-suspended BJP spokespersons.


In a memorandum submitted to the district administration, Tonk Muslim Alliance demanded action against former BJP spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.


A similar memorandum was submitted to the administration in Sikar district.


"This protest is not of any one party or organisation, it is of all the Muslims. There are people from every party in it. We demand action against Sharma," said Ifran, state coordinator of Congress’ minority wing, in Tonk.

