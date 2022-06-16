Thursday, Jun 16, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Prophet Muhammad Row: VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Demonstrations In Delhi Against Violent Protest

The VHP said the demonstrations have been organised outside at least 10 sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices in the national capital against the 'growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists'.

Prophet Muhammad Row: VHP, Bajrang Dal Stage Demonstrations In Delhi Against Violent Protest
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Jun 2022 1:33 pm

The Vishva Hindu Parishad and its youth wing Bajrang Dal Thursday staged demonstrations here against the recent violence in parts of the country over the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by two now-removed BJP functionaries.

The VHP said the demonstrations have been organised outside at least 10 sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) offices in the national capital against the "growing extremist incidents by Islamic Jihadi fundamentalists".

The demonstrators have demanded strict action against those who "instigated" people that led to violent protests after Friday prayers on June 10. 

The VHP-Bajrang Dal protestors outside the Nand Nagri's SDM office raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', Vande Mataram and vowed "attacks on Hindus will not be tolerated". 

Related stories

Prophet Row: VHP Calls For Mass Recitation Of Hanuman Chalisa In Delhi Temples Today

VHP Leader Calls To Perform Puja At Jamia Mosque In Karnataka, Security Beefed Up

"We have gathered here to protest against the last week's protests across India by some elements. We demand strict against those who tried to instigate people," Delhi VHP President Surendra Gupta said. 

Mass recitation of Hanuman Chalisa

Previously, the VHP's Delhi unit called on people in the city to assemble in temples and participate in mass recitations of Hanuman Chalisa on June 14 to register protest against the June 10 violence in parts of the country.

In a statement, the Vishva Hindu Parishad alleged violent demonstrations were held and stones pelted at temples and houses after prayers in mosques on June 10 as part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame India globally.

Protests erupted in several parts of the country, including outside Delhi's Jama Masjid, on June 10 against the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad by now-sacked BJP functionaries Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal.

Prophet Muhammad controversy

The statements of former BJP office-bearers Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Muhammad sparked a massive controversy which led to violent protests in several parts of the country. 

Asked whether the VHP supports Sharma's statement, Gupta said, "I don't want to comment on that. We are here to protest against the last week violence." 

Sharma was suspended by the BJP and Jindal expelled from the party. 

Tags

National Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Bajrang Dal Protest Prophet Muhammad Row Delhi Violence Hanuman Chalisa Nupur Sharma
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Hindu Adhiveshan And The Changing Political Face Of Goa

Hindu Adhiveshan And The Changing Political Face Of Goa

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo

Swallow Momos With Care: AIIMS Delhi Warns After Man Choked To Death On A Momo