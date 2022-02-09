Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Priyanka Releases Party's UP Manifesto, Promises To Waive Farm Loans, Provide 20L Govt Jobs

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party's manifesto "Unnati Vidhan", which she termed as "Jan Ghoshna Patra'.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra released the party's manifesto. PTI Photo

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 4:59 pm

The Congress on Wednesday promised to waive farm loans and provide 20 lakh jobs in its Uttar Pradesh election manifesto, which also promised to provide Rs 3,000 as compensation to farmers for crop damage by stray cattle. 

The manifesto was released a day before the start of the first phase of the assembly polls in the state. Two earlier manifestos -- "Shakti Vidhan" for women and "Bharti Vidhan" for youth -- has also been released by the party. The BJP and the Samajwadi Party released their manifesto for the UP election on Tuesday. 

Releasing the manifesto, Priyanka said, the Congress will waive loans of farmers, and also purchase wheat and paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal as well as sugarcane at the rate of Rs 400 per quintal, after coming to power.

The issues of unemployment and inflation has been taken care while formulating the manifesto of the state, she said. "Our government will provide 20 lakh government jobs. While 12 lakh jobs will be given for filling vacant posts, 8 lakh new jobs will be created," she said.

She said, "Rs 3,000 compensation will be given to farmers for crop damage by stray cattle. 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' will be started under which which cow dung will be purchased at Rs 2 per kg," she said.

Priyanka said the Congress wanted to end outsourcing in the government, and will regularise those who are on contract or are being outsourced in phased manner.

With inputs from PTI. 

National Priyanka Gandhi Manifesto Uttar Pradesh Farmers Assembly Polls
