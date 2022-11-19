Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Priyanka Gandhi To Join 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' In Madhya Pradesh From Nov 23-25

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will join former party chief Rahul Gandhi in the ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh from November 23 to 25, party sources said on Saturday.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:11 pm

This is the first time that Vadra, general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, will be joining the yatra that commenced from Kanyakumari and will culminate in Kashmir. 

The yatra will enter Madhya Pradesh on November 20. 

Vadra is set to walk along with her brother in a bid to mobilize public opinion on fundamental issues of life and livelihood, sources said.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra could not join the yatra earlier as she was busy campaigning for the party in Himachal Pradesh.

The yatra has so far covered nearly half the distance of 3,570 km

(Inputs from PTI)

