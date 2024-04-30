'Whose Govt Is There?' Shah's Counter To Congress In Karnataka JD(S) MP 'Obscene Videos' Row

Reacting to the alleged 'obscene videos' involving Prajwal Revanna, a now-suspended MP of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Karnataka ally Janata Dal (Secular), Amit Shah on Tuesday blamed the Congress government in the state for not taking any action.
Amit Shah's reaction came a day after Congress alleged that the BJP was responsible for the "escape" of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna against whom a "sexual harassment" case has been registered.
Prajwal Revanna, a 33-year-old MP and the NDA candidate in the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency which went to polls on April 26 is mired in controversy with several sex videos allegedly featuring him with multiple women doing the rounds in recent days. Prajwal Revanna was suspended from the JD(S) on Tuesday over the alleged sex tapes.
Reacting to the controversy Amit Shah on Tuesday said, "BJP's stand is clear that we stand with the 'Matr Shakti' of the country. I want to ask Congress, whose government is there? The government is of Congress Party. Why they have not taken any action till now?"
"We do not have to take action on this as this is a law and order issue of the state, state government has to take action on it...We are in favor of the investigation and our partner JD(S) has also announced to take action against it. Today there is a meeting of their core committee and steps will be taken...," Shah said.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah on the sexual abuse allegations and wondered how the accused -- Hassan JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna -- was able to leave the country committing atrocities against women.
Addressing an election rally at Sedam town in this district, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the prime minister of protecting those who committed atrocities against women. "The person [Prajwal Revanna] who shared the stage with PM Modi and for whom Modi asked votes committed atrocities on thousands of women. I want to ask PM Modi and HM Amit Shah what they want to say about it," she asked.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said sometime back when she went to meet her daughter [overseas] for three days, PM Modi and Shah started saying that she had gone abroad.
"They get to know where I or opposition leaders have gone, but this kind of criminal, this type of demon leaves the country and they do not get to know this?" she said.
Senior Congress leader Ajoy Kumar also on Monday claimed, "Revanna left India shortly after several sex scandal videos recorded by him surfaced".
“He has recorded obscene videos. Such an accused has been allowed to leave the country freely. The BJP is responsible for it. The prime minister is also responsible for the escape of Revanna,” the Congress leader in charge of Odisha alleged.
He mocked the BJP, stating that "it should be called 'Balatkari Janata Party' as the saffron camp was supporting a rapist".