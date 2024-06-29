Explicit Videos Case: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna Sent To Judicial Custody Till July 8

A Bengaluru court on Saturday remanded former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to judicial custody till July 8 in connection to the sexual abuse and obscene videos case.
The 33-year-old grandson of former Prime Minister and JD(S) patriarch HD Deve Gowda was produced before the 42nd Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court judge after his four-day Special Investigation Team (SIT) custody ended on Saturday.
Revanna was first remanded to judicial custody till July 8, however the Magistrate court judge sent him to SIT custody till June 29. The change in decision came after the police sought a body warrant against the suspended JD(S) leader through the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP).
A total of four separate cases have been registered against Revanna and all of these matters are being investigated by the SIT.
Notably, Prajwal Revanna was unable to retain his Hassan constituency in the recently held 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The allegations of rape and sexual harassment came to be known after pen-drives containing explicit videos, allegedly involving Revanna were circulated in Hassan ahead of the voting there, on April 26.
Following the registration of cases against him, Revanna was suspended from the JD(S).
Notably, the fourth case, which was registered against Revanna last week was under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 355 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), 354 D (stalking), 506 (criminal intimidation) and Information Technology Act Section 66 E (punishment for violation of privacy).
Prajwal Revanna was arrested by the SIT on May 31 from the Bengaluru Airport after he returned Germany.
