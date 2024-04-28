'My Marks Matter, Not My Hair': UP Board Topper Prachi Nigam Responds To Trolls; Shaving Company Ad Faces Backlash

The Class 10 UP Board examination topper, Prachi Nigam, has responded to online trolls who targeted her for her facial hair, saying her academic achievements matter more than her appearance.
In an interview with BBC Hindi, Prachi said, "When I saw that people were trolling me, it didn't bother me much. My marks matter, not my facial hair."
The 16-year-old, who secured 98.5 per cent marks, addressed her critics, saying, "However God has made me, I am okay with it. For those who feel there is a difference, it doesn't matter. Even Chanakya was trolled, and he didn't care. Similarly, I also don't care and will focus on my studies."
Advertisement
A smiling Prachi also expressed disappointment at how she was trending on social media more for her appearance, than for her achievement.
"A few lesser marks in exams wouldn't have made me popular on social media, and I wouldn't have faced such trolling for my facial hair," she said.
Prachi expressed gratitude towards those who supported her during the online trolling and criticism of her appearance. "When my picture was shared on social media as the UP Board examination topper, some people trolled me. At the same time, there were people who supported me. I want to thank them all."
Advertisement
Her photo, shared after the announcement of the UP board results, sparked a debate on social media, with some criticising her facial hair and others congratulating her on her performance.
Following the intense trolling, the online community rallied in support of Prachi, condemning the negative comments and expressing concern for her well-being.
According to reports, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra spoke to Nigam and asked her to focus on her studies.
Bombay Shaving Company Faces Backlash Over 'Opportunistic' Ad
Meanwhile, Bombay Shaving Company is receiving backlash after it published an advertisement on Prachi Nigam’s being trolled.
The ad, which read "Dear Prachi, They are trolling your hair today, they'll applaud your A.I.R. tomorrow," was shared on social media by the company's founder and CEO, Shantanu Deshpande. However, the post has backfired, with many users accusing the company of "opportunistic" marketing.
Deshpande had written, "It was shocking to see the amount of hate targeted at a teenage girl who had TOPPED AN EXAM because of her facial hair. Our simple message to this amazing young woman with such a bright future. Love to see my team ooze class. No opportunistic sale, QR code, nothing. Just a heartfelt message to a fellow human being."
Advertisement
However, users have slammed the company for exploiting Prachi's situation to promote their brand. One user commented, "Hey Shantanu, this is absolutely absurd. Nothing cool about this ad and it's so unfortunate that even companies with repute don't want to leave a chance of leveraging an unfortunate incident. Supporting the cause, I pledge to never buy a product of your company. Bombay Shaving Company."