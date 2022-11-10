Friday, Nov 11, 2022
PM To Launch 'Vande Bharat,' The First Semi-Fast Train Of The South

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the 'Vande Bharat' train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru.

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 9:26 pm

The 'Vande Bharat' train from Mysuru to Chennai via Bengaluru would be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The train is the first semi-high-speed train in the South and the fifth in the country.    

Already, there are many trains between Bengaluru and Chennai: Shatabdi Express, Brindavan Express, Mass Double-Decker, Guwahati Express, Lalbagh Express, Chennai Express, Kaveri Express, and Chennai Mail, but 'Vande Bharat' is unique given its speed and facilities, according to railway officials.     

They said the train would help cut travel time and give a new travel experience.     

“The train can travel at a speed of 160 km per hour. If run at full capacity, the train can touch Chennai from Bengaluru in just three hours,” a railway official told PTI.     

According to the officials, Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, a production unit of the railways, developed the train which has an intelligent braking system enabling better acceleration and deceleration. All the coaches are equipped with automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment purposes, and comfortable seats. The executive class has rotating chairs, the authorities said.     

“It is much more than the conventional Shatabdi rake of an equal number of coaches,” an officer said.

National PM Modi Vande Bharat Express Train South India Karnataka Bengaluru Chennai Mysuru Narendra Modi
