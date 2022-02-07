Monday, Feb 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Slams Cong, Says It Is Indulging In 'Blind Opposition'

He said that the Congress crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19.

PM Slams Cong, Says It Is Indulging In 'Blind Opposition'
PM Narendra Modi says Congress indulging in "blind opposition" File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Feb 2022 7:28 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying the party has failed to secure people's mandate in several states for decades but is still indulging in "blind opposition". He said the statements and the actions of the opposition party suggest that it has resigned itself to staying out of power for 100 years.

"We are firm believers in democracy. And we also believe that criticism is an essential part of democracy. But, blind opposition to everything is never the way ahead," Modi said while replying to the debate on the president's address to the joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. He said the Congress crossed all limits in this time of COVID-19.

"During the first wave, when people were following lockdown guidelines suggesting that they stay where they are, the Congress was standing at Mumbai station and scaring innocent people," he said. "The question is not about elections it is about intentions. Despite being in power for 50 years why are the people of the country repeatedly rejecting them. Wherever people have taken the right path, they did not allow you to enter again," he said.

Related stories

'Fake Samajwadi's' Dynastic Policies' Stopped 'River Of Development' In UP Before 2017: PM Modi

Upcoming U'khand Polls Fight Between Creators Of State And Those Averse To It: Modi

PM Modi Endorses Yogi For Next UP CM; Pandemic-Lost Time Will Be Made Up For, He Says

The prime minster said the way India handled pandemic is an example for the world. He said that 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is the perfect time to think about how India can play a global leadership role in the coming years "Post Covid-19 pandemic, the world is moving fast towards a new world order and India should not miss this opportunity," he said.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National PM Modi Narendra Modi Congress Opposition COVID-19
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Mamata Leaves For Lucknow To Campaign For SP, Calls For Defeating BJP

Students Hold Protest Outside DU VC's Office To Demand Reopening Of Campus

Shah Requests Owaisi To Accept Z Category Protection, Cites Security Threat

Bihar BJP Chief Launches Fresh Attack On Nitish

Gaali Bandh Ghar: A Fight Against The Misogyny Of Cuss Words

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues

Swami Vivekananda's statue at DU in New Delhi

The Desh Bhakti Curriculum

Film playback singing legend Lata Mangeshkar was cremated in Shivaji Park, Dadar, Mumbai on Sunday with full state honours.

Eternity And A Day

Senegal's players celebrate with trophy after winning the African Cup of Nations 2022 final soccer match between Senegal and Egypt at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon.

AFCON 2022: Senegal Beat Egypt To Win First Africa Cup Of Nations Title

West Indies' captain Kieron Pollard greets Indian players after Indian won the first one day international cricket match in Ahmedabad.

IND Vs WI, 1st ODI: Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit Sharma Help India Outplay West Indies By 6 Wickets