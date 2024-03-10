PM Modi, What He Stands For, Will Be At Centre Of LS Polls: Kapil Sibal

On how the Ram temple wave in north India can be countered, he asked why should it be countered as there is Lord Ram that resides in our hearts.

"What does Lord Ram tell us? To do the right thing. What are the values of Lord Ram? Ask the dispensation in power to embrace the values of Lord Ram. They (BJP) talk of Lord Ram and violate all the values Lord Ram stood for. That is what we need to tell the people," Sibal said.

Asked about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claim that the BJP will get at least 370 seats and the NDA would cross the 400-mark, Sibal took a swipe, saying the PM probably has more information on this count than he has.

"I guess he knows what the machines will do. If he says so, if he says 370 or 400, he must be very certain or he must be knowing how the people will vote, how machines will count the vote and it will all come out as 400," he said, attacking the government.

People must think about what changes have happened in the last 10 years other than the gifts being given to buy their votes, he said.

How have people in India been empowered in the last 10 years is the real question that people must ask themselves, the Independent Rajya Sabha MP said, adding it is not the creamy layer of India that needs empowerment but the poor people of India.

On being questioned as to what is the answer to Narendra Modi versus who, Sibal said, "I think in 2024, Narendra Modi will certainly be at the centre of the election. What Narendra Modi ji stands for will be at the centre of the election and whether what he stands for is for the good of the people of India and the future is the subject matter of this election in the months to come," he said.

Asked about the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Sibal said, "It is fine. If they (Congress) think it will galvanize the people, why not."

Sibal, who was a Union Minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May 2022 and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support. He had also floated a non-electoral platform 'Insaaf' aimed at fighting injustice.