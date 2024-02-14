PM Modi Requests Standing Ovation For UAE President After Hindu Temple Inauguration | Top Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the inauguration of the BAPS Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi is the result of years of hard work, and the dreams of many are connected with the religious place, which will be a symbol of unity and harmony.
The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the UAE's first Hindu temple, praised the UAE government's contribution to the temple's development.
PM Modi and UAE Tolerance Minister Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan felicitated at the inaugural event of BAPS Hindu Mandir. During the event, PM Modi requested everyone to give a standing ovation to the President of UAE, Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
The temple was constructed on a 27-acre plot in Abu Mreikhah, next to Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, at a cost of about Rs 700 crore.
The Arab country of 9 million is home to about 3.5 million Indian nationals alone, making it the largest population of Indian citizens in the world.
Here are the top quotes from the Prime Minister's address:
"UAE has written a golden chapter. The inauguration of the temple has years of hard work, and the dreams of many are connected with the temple. Swaminarayan's blessings are also connected."
"This temple will be a symbol of unity and harmony. The role of the UAE government in the construction of the temple is commendable."
"UAE, which till now was known for Burj Khalifa, the Future Museum, Sheikh Zayed Mosque, and other hi-tech buildings, has now added another cultural chapter to its identity."
"I am confident that a large number of devotees will come here in the coming times. This will also increase the number of people coming to the UAE, and people-to-people connections will also increase."
"On behalf of the entire India and millions of Indians living around the world, I express my heartfelt gratitude to President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and the UAE Government."