Thursday, Apr 28, 2022
Efforts Are On To Remove AFSPA Completely From Northeast Region: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address in Assam made the announcement, saying the situation has improved a lot in the various parts of northeast in the last eight years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a rally.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 28 Apr 2022 1:47 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said efforts are on to remove AFSPA completely from the north-east region.

Addressing a 'Peace, Unity and Development' rally here, he said the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act could be withdrawn from various parts of the region as the law and order situation has improved in the last eight years.

In a major outreach to the northeast region, the Centre had announced reduction of the disturbed areas imposed under the AFSPA in Nagaland, Assam and Manipur from April 1, after decades.

PM Modi also said the effect of the BJP's "double engine" government is evident in the return of permanent peace and speedy development in Assam.

The term "double engine" is used by BJP leaders to refer to the party being in power at the Centre as well as in a state.

The government has entered into peace agreements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and Tripura, while efforts are on to ensure permanent peace and speedy development in the entire region, he said.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone for colleges of veterinary science and agriculture and a model government college in Karbi Anglong.(With PTI inputs)
 

National Narendra Modi India Northeast India AFSPA Rally Assam Repeal AFSPA Centre Double Engine Government Nagaland Manipur Tripura
Nokia Sees Q1 Operating Profits Down 18%, Sales Up 1%

