PM Modi Pays Tribute To Gandhi and Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

Modi hailed Gandhi’s ideals of courage, simplicity, and compassion as guiding principles for building a developed India.
He remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri as a leader of integrity and praised his iconic call of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, affirming that his government will follow Gandhi’s path in the effort to build a developed India.
On X, he wrote: "Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change." Modi noted that Gandhi emphasized service and compassion as key to empowering people.
The prime minister also remembered India’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares the same birth anniversary. He described Shastri as an extraordinary statesman who strengthened the nation with his humility and determination.
"He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," Modi said.
Highlighting his push for swadeshi, Modi urged people to purchase Indian-made goods as a meaningful tribute to both Gandhi and Shastri. He added that swadeshi forms the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India.
Gandhi, born in Gujarat in 1869, is remembered as the central figure of India’s freedom struggle, advocating truth and non-violence. Shastri, born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, rose to become prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death and was praised for his honesty and leadership during the India-Pakistan war.
(with PTI inputs)