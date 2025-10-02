PM Modi Pays Tribute To Gandhi and Shastri On Birth Anniversaries

PM Modi urged citizens to honour both leaders by embracing swadeshi and supporting Indian-made products.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi in US new york semiconductors
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an Indian community event, in New York, USA, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Modi hailed Gandhi’s ideals of courage, simplicity, and compassion as guiding principles for building a developed India.

  • He remembered Lal Bahadur Shastri as a leader of integrity and praised his iconic call of “Jai Jawan Jai Kisan.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary, affirming that his government will follow Gandhi’s path in the effort to build a developed India.

On X, he wrote: "Gandhi Jayanti is about paying homage to the extraordinary life of beloved Bapu, whose ideals transformed the course of human history. He demonstrated how courage and simplicity could become instruments of great change." Modi noted that Gandhi emphasized service and compassion as key to empowering people.

The prime minister also remembered India’s second prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, who shares the same birth anniversary. He described Shastri as an extraordinary statesman who strengthened the nation with his humility and determination.

"He personified exemplary leadership, strength and decisive action. His clarion call of 'Jai Jawan Jai Kisan' ignited a spirit of patriotism among our people. He continues to motivate us in the endeavour of building a strong and self-reliant India," Modi said.

Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi, representational image | - | file pic |
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi Hails 100 Years of RSS, Urges Khadi Push

BY Outlook News Desk

Highlighting his push for swadeshi, Modi urged people to purchase Indian-made goods as a meaningful tribute to both Gandhi and Shastri. He added that swadeshi forms the foundation of a self-reliant and developed India.

Related Content
Related Content

Gandhi, born in Gujarat in 1869, is remembered as the central figure of India’s freedom struggle, advocating truth and non-violence. Shastri, born in Uttar Pradesh in 1904, rose to become prime minister after Jawaharlal Nehru’s death and was praised for his honesty and leadership during the India-Pakistan war.

(with PTI inputs)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 1: Siraj Double Strikes Leave Visitors Reeling; WI 61/4

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: When Did WI Last Beat IND In The Longest Format?

  3. USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Minutes Ahead Of ACE Court Hearing

  4. Australia Vs New Zealand, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup: AUS-W Beat White Ferns By 89 Runs

  5. IND-W Vs PAK-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: No Handshake Policy For Indian Players - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  2. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  3. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

  4. Japan Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Clinches Crown With Straight Sets Win Over Taylor Fritz

  5. Iga Swiatek Considers Breaking WTA Rules, Says Tennis Season 'Too Long And Too Intense'

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Online Generation That Governments Can’t Ignore

  2. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  3. For the First Time, Bharat Mata Depicted on Indian Coin Released at RSS Centenary

  4. Day In Pics: October 01, 2025

  5. Buddhists, Muslims Close Ranks In Ladakh Over Sixth Schedule, Statehood Demand

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Wayward Review | Mae Martin’s Delightful Perversion Of Maternal Care Crumbles Under A Mediocre Climax

  4. Korean Actor Song Kang Completes Military Service; Considering Musical Drama Four Hands

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  2. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  3. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

  4. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  5. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

World News

  1. US Senators Reintroduce Bill to Curb H-1B and L-1 Visa 'Abuse'

  2. Gaza Aid Flotilla Led by Greta Thunberg Reports Drone Activity as Israel Vows to Block Entry

  3. Peace Deal For Gaza? Hamas Unlikely To Sign Peace Deal That Is In Israel’s Favour, Experts Say

  4. Canada Names Bishnoi Gang as Terrorist Entity

  5. Nepal Crowns 2-Year-Old Aryatara Shakya As New Living Goddess

Latest Stories

  1. Sagittarius October 2025 Horoscope: Fortunate Month With Opportunities In Career, Finances, And Love

  2. Bengaluru Weather Forecast: Pleasant Monsoon End with Light Showers Continuing

  3. Pakistan, IMF Begin Review Talks On $7 Billion Loan

  4. Deadly Car Bombing Rocks Quetta, Pakistan

  5. India Invokes MLAT with Singapore in Probe into Singer Zubeen Garg’s Death

  6. Patent Cliff Drives Pharma To China While EquitiesFirst Unlocks Capital

  7. Pawan Kalyan Condemns Kantara Chapter 1 Boycott Calls From Telugu Audience: Let Us Support Good Films

  8. ‘Significant’ Changes Coming to H-1B Visa Process Before 2026 Rollout: U.S. Commerce Secretary Lutnick