PM Modi Has Raised India's Stature: RSS Leader On Murmu's Victory In Presidential Poll

Senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar on Friday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on her being elected as the 15th President of India and said he has full faith that she will work for the welfare of the poor, backward, tribals and underprivileged people.

In a statement, he also congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion, saying he has "raised the stature of India" by selecting Murmu, a tribal leader, as the NDA nominee for the top constitutional post.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Droupadi Murmu on being elected as the 15th President of India with a huge majority," said Kumar, who is RSS national executive member.

"I do not only hope but have full faith that you will work for the poor, backward, tribals and the underprivileged as the President," he added.

Murmu, former Jharkhand governor and the BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate, won by an overwhelming margin against Opposition's pick Yashwant Sinha on Thursday.

The Election Commission on Friday issued a 'certificate of election' to National Democratic Alliance (NDA) presidential nominee Murmu. The certificate is issued after the returning officer hands over the result to the poll panel.

-With PTI Input