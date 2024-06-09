National

PM Modi Has Given Me An Opportunity: JD(S) Leader Kumaraswamy

"Under Narendra Modi's leadership a decision has been made, after discussion with BJP national President (JP Nadda), Home Minister (Amit Shah) and Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh). They have identified me and given me an opportunity. The entire credit for this has to go to people of Kannada Naadu in my opinion," Kumaraswamy said

PTI
JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy and Shivraj Singh Chauhan | Photo: PTI
info_icon

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given him an opportunity to serve as a Minister in the new Cabinet that will be sworn-in this evening, and credited the people of "Kannada Naadu" for it.

While maintaining that he has not placed a demand for any portfolio, the former Chief Minister reiterated his desire to be the Agriculture Minister.

"Under Narendra Modi's leadership a decision has been made, after discussion with BJP national President (JP Nadda), Home Minister (Amit Shah) and Defence Minister (Rajnath Singh). They have identified me and given me an opportunity. The entire credit for this has to go to people of Kannada Naadu in my opinion," Kumaraswamy said.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi, he said his intention was to serve the people of the country and the state honestly, using the opportunity.

"To implement Narendra Modi's vision I want to work honestly and thereby bring a good name to him and to our state. This is my resolve."

The son of JD(S) patriarch H D Deve Gowda has made no secret of his desire to become the Agriculture Minister, and has repeatedly expressed it before and after the polls.

By winning the Mandya Lok Sabha seat, the former CM has not only managed to regain the JD(S)' lost bastion, but has also successfully managed to retrieve his party's lost political relevance in Karnataka, by allying with the BJP.

Kumaraswamy defeated Venkataramane Gowda (also known as Star Chandru) of the Congress by a margin of 2,84,620 votes.

Noting that he has left it to the PM to decide and has made no demand for any portfolio, Kumaraswamy while replying to a question, said, "If I get it, I will be happy, because I've been interested in Agriculture since beginning."

"The Prime Minister has reposed faith in me, he has respect towards my father. I'm not interested in making money. Under Modi's leadership, I want to stay among people. I want to connect with people to resolve their issues, if I get such a portfolio, it will help me to serve as a Minister better," he said.

Kumaraswamy asserted that JD(S) performance in the Lok Sabha polls and his win is a "revival" for the party.

"Narendra Modi's leadership and Kannadigas have given me and my party a revival. Kannadiga's have accepted the BJP-JD(S) alliance and have given me the strength. I thank the people of the state, especially voters of Mandya and Bangalore Rural segments," he said.

Citing health reasons for his father Deve Gowda's inability to travel to Delhi, Kumaraswamy said if he is able to successfully work and stay good to the faith that the people have reposed in him, he will be "happy".

