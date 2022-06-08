Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Wednesday, asserted that the coming years will belong to people who have invested in healthcare and expressed pride over the work his government has done to strengthen the sector in the last eight years. Modi made the comments while sharing details tweeted by a government portal on the highlights of his dispensation's measures in this core human development field.



The tweet noted that around 3.26 crore people had received free medical treatment under Ayushman Bharat, a health insurance scheme for the poor; six new AIIMS were operationalized; the world's "largest, fastest and first-ever digital" vaccination drive was launched to curb Covid and the number of medical colleges had also gone up by 55 percent since 2014.



The Prime Minister's tweet read, "The coming years will belong to those who have invested in healthcare. I am proud of the work our government has done to strengthen the healthcare sector in India."



It said accessible and affordable quality healthcare has become a reality for citizens. Medical expenditure used to be a severe economic burden for low-income households and often led them into debt traps earlier, it said. "In 2018, the Modi government gave a permanent relief from this burden to nearly 18 crore households by launching the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the world's largest health insurance program," the tweet added.





The eighth anniversary of the Modi government fell on May 30, and the prime minister has been sharing governance highlights from various fields to mark the milestone."Healthcare is among our key focus areas. The last 8 years have been about augmenting health infrastructure, ensuring affordable and quality healthcare access to every Indian, and integrating technology with this sector," said the Prime Minister on Twitter.