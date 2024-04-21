ED Before And After 2014: PM Modi Praises Probe Agency, Presents Data Of Increased Efficiency

Lauding the the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the improvement in their efficiency since 2014, when NDA-led government came to power.
Citing data, PM Modi said that ED filed less than 1,800 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before 2014 while the number has now increased to over 5,000 since 2014.
This is "proof of their improved efficiency", said the Prime Minister in an interview with Asianet News.
Furthermore, the prime minister added that the number of searches conducted also increased from 84 to 7,000 after 2014.
PM Modi on 'misuse of probe agencies' allegations
Addressing the several allegations raised by opposition parties about the central probe agencies being used by the Centre to target them, PM Modi said only three per cent of the corruption cases registered by the ED are against people involved in politics.
Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Modi said, "If an institution has been set up to take action against corruption, questions should be asked if it does not do its work. It does not make sense to ask questions because it does its work."
Moreover, the prime minister also added that the Centre should always let the probe agencies work independently without causing any hindrance in their work.