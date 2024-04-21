National

ED Before And After 2014: PM Modi Praises Probe Agency, Presents Data Of Increased Efficiency

Citing data, PM Modi said that ED filed less than 1,800 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before 2014 while the number has now increased to over 5,000 since 2014. He added that the number of searches conducted increased as well from 84 to 7,000 after 2014.

Advertisement

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Lauding the the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED), Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the improvement in their efficiency since 2014, when NDA-led government came to power.

Citing data, PM Modi said that ED filed less than 1,800 cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before 2014 while the number has now increased to over 5,000 since 2014.

This is "proof of their improved efficiency", said the Prime Minister in an interview with Asianet News.

Furthermore, the prime minister added that the number of searches conducted also increased from 84 to 7,000 after 2014.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot - null
Ashok Gehlot Accuses Centre Of ‘Misusing’ Agencies, Says ED Raids ‘Anticipated’ As Elections Are Approaching

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

PM Modi on 'misuse of probe agencies' allegations

Addressing the several allegations raised by opposition parties about the central probe agencies being used by the Centre to target them, PM Modi said only three per cent of the corruption cases registered by the ED are against people involved in politics.

Taking a dig at the opposition parties, Modi said, "If an institution has been set up to take action against corruption, questions should be asked if it does not do its work. It does not make sense to ask questions because it does its work."

SC pulls up 5 district collectors of TN for not appearing before ED - null
'Cavalier Approach': SC Condemns 5 Tamil Nadu DMs For Not Appearing Before ED In Probe Linked To Illegal Sand Mining

BY Outlook Web Desk

Advertisement

Moreover, the prime minister also added that the Centre should always let the probe agencies work independently without causing any hindrance in their work.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final