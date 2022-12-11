Sunday, Dec 11, 2022
PM Modi Congratulates Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu On Taking Oath As Himachal CM

PM Modi Congratulates Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu On Taking Oath As Himachal CM

Narendra Modi congratulated Himachal Pradesh's new chief minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday and assured him of all possible Centre support.

Congress leader Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu taking oath as Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister
PM Modi Congratulates Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu On Taking Oath As Himachal CM PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Dec 2022 7:03 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh's chief minister and assured all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of the state.

Sukhu, a four-time Congress MLA, was sworn in as the 15th chief minister of Himachal Pradesh at a ceremony in Shimla attended by senior party leaders including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congratulations to Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ji on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh CM," Modi said in a tweet.

"I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administered the oath of office and secrecy to Sukhu (58), as also to Mukesh Agnihotri (60), the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly who will be the state's first deputy chief minister.

The Congress wrested power from the BJP in the hill state winning 40 of the 68 assembly seats. The polling was held on November 12 and the results were declared Thursday. 

Narendra Modi Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Himachal CM Centre Support Mallikarjun Kharge Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Shimla
