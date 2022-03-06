Sunday, Mar 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

PM Modi Attributes Operation Ganga Success To India’s Growing Influence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attributed the success of Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens stranded in Ukraine to India’s growing influence in the global arena.

PM Modi Attributes Operation Ganga Success To India’s Growing Influence
IAF C-17 carrying Indian students lands Hindon PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Mar 2022 3:08 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attributed the success of Operation Ganga to evacuate citizens stranded in war-torn Ukraine to India’s growing influence in the global arena.

“We are evacuating thousands of Indians safely from war zone through Operation Ganga,” Modi said after inaugurating the golden jubilee celebration of Symbiosis University here.

Related stories

Russia-Ukraine Latest: Blinken Pledges American Support In Moldova

Foreigners Who Fled Ukraine Team Up To Help Others Escape

Will India’s Stand On Russia-Ukraine War Put Brakes On Growing Indo-US Ties?

“It is due to India’s growing influence that it has brought thousands of students from the war zone of Ukraine back to their motherland,” he said.

Many big countries are facing difficulties in doing so for their citizens, Modi added.

Amid the escalating crisis in Ukraine, Indian government under Operation Ganga has flown 13,700 citizens - who were stuck in war-hit Ukraine - back to safety on special flights that were started last week, the government said in a statement on Saturday.

Tags

National Russia-Ukraine Tensions Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Russia-Ukraine Crisis Ukraine Invasion Ukraine Crisis Prime Minister Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Volodymyr Zelenskyy Russian Troops Russian Military Indian Citizens Operation Ganga Russia Ukraine India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Indian Embassy Asks Indians Stranded In Ukraine To Fill Up Online Form

Indian Embassy Asks Indians Stranded In Ukraine To Fill Up Online Form

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi

Marriage Predictions By Famous Astrologer Vinay Bajrangi