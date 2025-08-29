PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on August 29 for a two-day visit, where he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.
2: As he arrived, Modi posted on X that the two countries continue to strengthen their developmental and bilateral cooperation.
3: Modi will be visiting China after Japan for the SCO Summit in Tianjin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Friday on a two-day visit. He will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during his visit from August 29 to 30, where the two leaders will review the spectrum of bilateral ties
The Friday meeting, which comes at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister, also marks the 20th anniversary since the first 2005 annual summit between Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi met PM Manmohan Singh in Delhi.
During the 2025 summit, Modi and Ishiba are likely to upgrade the 2008 Declaration on Security Cooperation, which will include defense hardware purchases. An “Economic Security” initiative will also be launched to build resilient supply chains in various areas, like critical minerals and Artificial Intelligence.
It will also increase Japan’s investment targets to around $68 billion. There will also be discussions on ways to take ahead the next phase of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has grown steadily over the past decade.
Members of the Japanese community and Indian diaspora welcomed Modi upon his arrival. He posted on X, “Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable.”
At the India-Japan Summit with Ishiba, the two countries are expected to release a joint statement as well, the “2035 Vision Statement”. The statement is meant for the future of the bilateral relationship and to upgrade a decade old 2025 Vision Statement declared by Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.
Modi will be addressing the media at the Prime Minister’s office after the summit. Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice President of Japan External Trade Organisation, said that Modi’s visit to Japan is happening at the right time because according to their survey, over 80 percent of the Japanese companies working in India are looking to expand their business in the country over the coming years.
“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Tokyo, Japan. PM will be holding wide-ranging discussions with PM Shigeru Ishiba later in the evening to advance the India-Japan partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.
After Japan, Modi will be visiting China, where he will take part in the SCO Summit in Tianjin, a forum where “India has always played an active and constructive role. India will keep working with SCO members to address various shared challenges,” Modi posed on X. He will also be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the Summit.