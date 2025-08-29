PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

At the 2025 summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba are expected to upgrade the 2008 Declaration on Security Cooperation, with provisions for defense hardware acquisitions.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Modi
Modi arrives in Japan | Photo: Modi's X |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

1: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on August 29 for a two-day visit, where he will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba.

2: As he arrived, Modi posted on X that the two countries continue to strengthen their developmental and bilateral cooperation.

3: Modi will be visiting China after Japan for the SCO Summit in Tianjin.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Tokyo, Japan on Friday on a two-day visit. He will hold talks with his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during his visit from August 29 to 30, where the two leaders will review the spectrum of bilateral ties 

The Friday meeting, which comes at the invitation of the Japanese Prime Minister, also marks the 20th anniversary since the first 2005 annual summit between Japanese Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi met PM Manmohan Singh in Delhi.

During the 2025 summit, Modi and Ishiba are likely to upgrade the 2008 Declaration on Security Cooperation, which will include defense hardware purchases. An “Economic Security” initiative will also be launched to build resilient supply chains in various areas, like critical minerals and Artificial Intelligence. 

India and Japan have had excellent political relations and are long-time strategic partners working together in the Indo-Pacific region through QUAD. - PTI
Modi-Ishiba Summit: Trade, Security, Geopolitics To Lead Agenda

BY Seema Guha

It will also increase Japan’s investment targets to around $68 billion. There will also be discussions on ways to take ahead the next phase of the Special Strategic and Global Partnership, which has grown steadily over the past decade. 

Related Content
Related Content

Members of the Japanese community and Indian diaspora welcomed Modi upon his arrival. He posted on X, “Deeply touched by the warmth and affection of the Indian community here in Tokyo. Their commitment to preserving our cultural roots while contributing meaningfully to Japanese society is truly commendable.”

At the India-Japan Summit with Ishiba, the two countries are expected to release a joint statement as well, the “2035 Vision Statement”. The statement is meant for the future of the bilateral relationship and to upgrade a decade old 2025 Vision Statement declared by Modi and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. 

Modi will be addressing the media at the Prime Minister’s office after the summit. Kazuya Nakajo, Executive Vice President of Japan External Trade Organisation, said that Modi’s visit to Japan is happening at the right time because according to their survey, over 80 percent of the Japanese companies working in India are looking to expand their business in the country over the coming years.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri | - PTI
Quad To Be Key Focus Of Modi’s Japan Visit, Says Foreign Secretary Misri

BY Outlook News Desk

“PM Narendra Modi has landed in Tokyo, Japan. PM will be holding wide-ranging discussions with PM Shigeru Ishiba later in the evening to advance the India-Japan partnership,” the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.


After Japan, Modi will be visiting China, where he will take part in the SCO Summit in Tianjin, a forum where “India has always played an active and constructive role. India will keep working with SCO members to address various shared challenges,” Modi posed on X. He will also be meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and other leaders during the Summit.

RIC was first proposed when Primakov, as the prime minister, visited India in December 1998. - Getty Images; Representational Image
Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

BY Seema Guha

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'Richest Board Can't Stream Matches': Fans Vent Ire At BCCI As It Fails To Provide Duleep Trophy Live Streaming

  2. RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Lights Up Duleep Trophy With Explosive 125 Featuring 21 Fours

  3. Duleep Trophy: Shubman Gill, Dhruv Jurel, Abhimanyu Easwaran Miss Quarter-final

  4. Mark Wood Targets Ashes Comeback: 'The Injury Is All Right'

  5. Asia Cup Cricket Top 10: From Epic India Vs Pakistan and Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka Clashes To Individual Masterclasses

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Round 2 Wrap: Iga Swiatek Fends Off Suzan Lamens, Naomi Osaka Registers Victory

  2. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Eases Past Alexei Popyrin To Continue Title Defence

  3. Coco Gauff vs Donna Vekic Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Hailey Baptiste Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Women's Singles 2nd Round Match

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, US Open 2025: When, Where To Watch Men's Singles 2nd Round Match

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs P.K. Wardani Live Streaming, BWF World Championships 2025: When, Where To Watch Quarter Final Match

  2. BWF World Championships 2025: PV Sindhu Stuns World No 2; Dhruv-Tanisha, Satwik-Chirag Enter QFs

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships 2025 Round Of 16: SatChi Beat Chinese Duo 2-1

  4. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang, BWF World C'ships: Indian Shuttler Enters Paris Quarter-Final With Ease

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Zhi Yi Wang Highlights, BWF World Championships: Indian Makes The Quarterfinals After Commanding Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rajasthan Gives Detailed Guidelines On Stray Dog Management After SC’s August 11 Order

  2. Bihar Voter List Revision: 1.95 Lakh Applications, 25,000 Disposed So Far

  3. Could Trump’s Tariffs Rekindle Friendship Between Russia, India, And China?

  4. Reconfiguring Public Space With Art: Him Chatterjee Turns Dwarka Tunnel Into Indian Cultural Showcase

  5. Himachal Pradesh Flood: Beas River Overflow Washes Away Parts of Iconic Old Manali

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  2. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

  3. Trump Orders Removal Of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook

  4. National Guard Units In Washington To Now Carry Firearms As Trump Targets More Cities

  5. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

World News

  1. Pope Leo Appeals To End The Conflict In 'The Holy Land', Calls For A Permanent Ceasefire

  2. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  3. OpenAI To Introduce Safeguards In ChatGPT After Teen Suicide Lawsuit

  4. Historic Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara Submerged As Ravi River Floods Corridor

  5. As Trump Turns On The Tariff Heat, India Is In A Tight Spot

Latest Stories

  1. Param Sundari X Review: Is Janhvi Kapoor-Sidharth Malhotra's Film Worth Watching? Check Out What Netizens Are Saying

  2. PM Modi Arrives In Japan For A Two-Day Visit

  3. Daily Horoscope for August 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Cancer, Virgo, and Sagittarius

  4. Myth Meets Science? Indian Politicians Make Mythology-Based Science Claims

  5. Neeraj Chopra Runner-up Again As Julian Weber Wins Maiden Diamond League Final

  6. Ex-Oracle Techie Turned Panipuri Seller Arrested For Abetting Wife’s Suicide Over Dowry

  7. Akhanda 2: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer Postponed; New Release Date To Be Announced Soon

  8. Four Militants Arrested, 13 Firearms Seized In Manipur Security Operations