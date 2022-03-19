Saturday, Mar 19, 2022
Petrol Pump Staffers Thrashed In MP's Dhar District

Petrol pump staff attacked in Madhya Pradesh.(Representational image) PTI photo

Updated: 19 Mar 2022 4:44 pm

Four men thrashed staffers of a petrol pump in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh, police said on Saturday, adding that one of the attackers was nabbed from the spot. One of the workers sustained minor injuries in the incident on Friday night, a police officer said. 
       

In a video clip of the incident, the men are seen attacking some staffers at the petrol pump office in the Dasai area, about 40 km from the Dhar district headquarters.
       

The victims are seen begging for mercy in the video clip. Amzera police station inspector Kamal Singh Panwar said that prima facie, the incident was a fallout of an old enmity. It doesn't look that the accused had come to commit a robbery at the petrol pump, he added. 
       

“I have called the petrol pump owner to record his statement. The investigation is underway to know the exact reason behind the attack,” the police inspector said.

With PTI inputs.

