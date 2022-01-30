Pb Polls: AAP's Bhagwant Mann Declares Assets Worth 1.97 Crore

AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann, contesting from the Dhuri assembly seat in Punjab, has disclosed owning total assets worth Rs 1.97 crore, including two Toyota Fortuner SUVs worth Rs 27 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1.49 crore. The 48-year-old Mann disclosed his assets in his affidavit on his assets and liabilities, filed along with his nomination paper.

Accompanied by his mother, he filed his nomination papers on Saturday before the returning officer in Dhuri for the February 20 Punjab assembly elections. In his affidavit, Bhagwant Mann deposed having moveable assets worth Rs 48.10 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 1.49 crore.

Among his movable assets, the comedian-turned-politician has declared two Toyota Fortuner vehicles worth Rs 27 lakh and Chevrolet Cruize worth Rs three lakh. He also said that he owns pieces of gold jewellery weighing 95 gram valued at Rs five lakh, household goods worth Rs 5.50 lakh and a gun worth Rs 20,000.

He has declared his total income worth Rs 18.34 lakh for the year 2020-21. Mann has declared agricultural land worth Rs 1.12 crore in Sangrur. He also has commercial properties in Patiala worth Rs 37 lakh.

He does not own residential property, as per his affidavit. Mann has a car loan worth Rs 22.47 lakh and government dues worth Rs 7.87 lakh which are part of his liabilities, as per the affidavit.

He has done B Com first year in 1992 from Shaheed Udham Singh government college in Sunam in 1992. The country's electoral laws enacted on the insistence of the Supreme Court as part of the poll reform require candidates to file an affidavit detailing his assets and liabilities, including those of his spouse and children, besides his educational qualification and criminal antecedents, if any.

With PTI Inputs