Sunday, May 01, 2022
National

Patiala Clashes: ‘Nobody Who Has Indulged In Violence Will Be Spared’, Says Arvind Kejriwal

Patiala clashes: Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal said anybody from any party, who will try to disturb the peace of Punjab will be dealt with strictly.

Clash erupted in Punjab's Patiala over anti-Khalistani March on Friday. PTI

Updated: 01 May 2022 8:00 am

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Punjab government has taken strong action over the clashes and violence in Patiala during an anti-Khalistan march and nobody will be spared.

In reply to a question on slogans supporting creation of Khalistan during the riots there, the AAP convener said "aise kuch nahi hone denge (will not allow anything like that)".

"Nobody who has indulged in violence or spreading tension will be spared. Punjab government has taken strong action from this morning and peace has been established in Patiala. Anyone from this party or that party who will try to disturb the peace of Punjab will be dealt with strictly," Kejriwal said while interacting with reporters at Surat Airport on Saturday night.

A group calling itself 'Shiv Sena (Bal Thackeray), which had called an 'Anti-Khalistan March', and some Sikh groups clashed in front of a temple in Patiala on Friday, leaving several people injured in the violence in which stones and swords were used.

Twenty-five people were booked for the incident, while three senior police officials from Patiala region were shunted out by the AAP government under Bhagwant Mann there.

Kejriwal is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and will address a tribal rally on Sunday in Bharuch along with Bhartiya Tribal Party leader Chotu Vasava.

The Dekhi CM has also claimed the BJP would go in for early polls in Gujarat so that his party did not get enough time to prepare.(With PTI inputs)
 

National Punjab Patiala Clashes Patiala Clashes Khalistan Bhagwant Mann Arvind Kejriwal AAP: Aam Aadmi Party Shiv Sena Bal Thackeray Anti-Khalistan March Sikh Groups
