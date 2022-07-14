Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Parliament Members Free To Express Their Views, No Ban On Words: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said no one can snatch right to express their views freely from the members, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. (File photo) Photograph: Suresh K. Pandey

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 6:23 pm

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said no word has been banned from use in Parliament and members are free to express their views while maintaining decorum of the House.

Birla's comments came amid a controversy over publication of a booklet by the Lok Sabha Secretariat that listed words such as 'ashamed', 'jumlajeevi', 'taanashah', 'abused', 'betrayed', 'corrupt', 'drama', 'hypocrisy' and 'incompetent' as unparliamentary expressions.

"No word has been banned. Members are free to express their views. No one can snatch that right, but it should be as per decorum of Parliament," Birla told reporters even as the Opposition targeted the government, accusing it of listing every word used by them to "describe how BJP was destroying India" as unparliamentary.   

Birla said people unaware of parliamentary practices were making all kinds of comments and asserted that legislatures were independent of government.

"It is a routine practice continuing since 1954," he said referring to the release of the booklet compiling lists of words and expressions deemed unparliamentary.

Birla said words chosen for expunging have been used by members of the ruling party as well as the opposition. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Parliament Lok Sabha MPs Views Ban Words Speaker Om Birla Decorum Opposition BJP
