Pangong Lake Bridge In Use? Satellite Images Emerge | Details

According to US-based firm BlackSky's series of July 9 rapid revisit satellite images gave an impression of the completion of the paved Pangong Lake bridge while showing that it was also being used by vehicles. The bridge is located about 25 km from the LAC.

Pangong lake Ladakh Bridge
Representational Image Photo: PTI
Emergence of several new satellite images created an impression that China has already completed and operationalised a bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake which is capable of reducing the time needed to mobilise troops and equipment significantly.
Photo: X/@TS_SinghDeo
The presence of several vehicles on the bridge were also detected by the automated vehicle detection technology which stated that the vehicles were positioned at different locations on roadways accessing the bridge from the north and south banks of Pangong Lake.

Pangong Tso: Why It's A Sore Finger In Relationship Between India And China

BY Bhavna Vij-aurora

About the Pangong Lake bridge

Almost two years after the start of the India-China standoff along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the reports on the ongoing construction of the nearly 400-metre bridge emerged for the first time in 2022. The external affairs ministry had said India has never accepted such illegal occupation its territory.

The bridge is situated near the LAC in the disputed Aksai Chin area that is claimed by India. China has been occupying this area since at least 1960. The bridge is expected to significantly curtail the time needed to mobilise troops and equipment.

