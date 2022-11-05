Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

PA Arrested After ED Raids, BJP Afraid Of Elections: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Sisodia's personal assistant in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy, officials said.

PA Arrested After ED Raids, BJP Afraid Of Elections: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia
PA Arrested After ED Raids, BJP Afraid Of Elections: Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 5:08 pm

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday claimed his personal assistant was arrested after the ED failed to find anything during the raid on his house and alleged that the BJP was behind the development.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday questioned Sisodia's personal assistant in connection with its money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in the now scrapped excise policy, officials said.

Sisodia claimed the ED had arrested personal assistant.

The AAP leader said in a tweet in Hindi, "They registered a fake FIR and raided my house, checked my locker and made enquiries at my village but nothing was found. Today they got the ED to raid the house of my PA and when nothing was found he was arrested. 

"The BJP people! So scared of elections." 

Officials said the agency was questioning Sharma and recording his statement under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Sisodia is one of the accused in the case and the CBI conducted a raid at his official residence in August.

Related stories

Delhi Excise Case: ED Questions Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's Assistant

Upgrade STP With Modern Technology, Complete Work On Time: Manish Sisodia To DJB

Renovate And Open Basti Vikas Kendra In Khichripur: Sisodia To Officials

The AAP government withdrew the excise policy after Saxena recommended the CBI probe. Sisodia was also questioned for over nine hours in connection with the case at the CBI headquarters in October.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Government Enforcement Directorate Elections 2022 Delhi Dy CM Sisodia Manish Sisodia New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Gujarat: Oreva Reopened Morbi Bridge After 'Temporary Repairs'; Complete Work Promised After Permanent Contract Only

Delhi Imposes Ban On Non-BS VI-Diesel Vehicles Under GRAP To Tackle Air Pollution: All You Need To Know

Delhi Imposes Ban On Non-BS VI-Diesel Vehicles Under GRAP To Tackle Air Pollution: All You Need To Know