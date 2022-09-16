Owaisi Accuses BJP Government Of Evading Accountability Using Diversionary Tactics

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Thursday targeted the Centre over its policies, alleging the BJP government evades accountability on matters of public interest by using diversionary tactics.

"India has the highest number of unemployed youths in the world. But, when you ask a question about it, Modi ji will say 'bhaiyo-behnon have some tea'. When you ask why inflation is not being controlled, he will say 'haven't we built the Ram Temple," he said, addressing a public meeting in Ladnun of Nagaur district during his two-day tour to the state.

The state goes to the polls in 2023 December.

Owaisi said the youth of India and Rajasthan need to think about what the BJP has given to them and what it has taken away.

Speaking on GST, Owaisi said the tax regime has been imposed on packaged food items and pencils. "It is left to be levied only on taking a breath now."

He also targeted the Congress government in the state, saying one of its MLAs allegedly asked people not to raise slogans other than Rajiv Gandhi Amar Rahe and Ashok Gehlot Zindabad.

"I'm saying it from here. Ashok Gehlot Murdabad...Narendra Modi Murdabad. What will you do? Tell me. Will you put me in jail...jail me. Will you fire a bullet?" he said.

He said his fight was for equality and honor.

"People raise questions over this and say Owaisi gives inciteful speeches. If speaking the truth is inciteful, then hear me out loud people in the administration. Hear the flatterers of Ashok Gehlot, I will keep speaking the truth till I am alive," he said.

(Inputs from PTI)