Sunday, Mar 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Over 70,000 Jobs Up For Grabs At Mega Employment Fair Launched By Tamil Nadu CM

According to the release, 36 mega job fairs were conducted in which 41,213 job seekers received employment offers since May 2021.

Over 70,000 Jobs Up For Grabs At Mega Employment Fair Launched By Tamil Nadu CM
Mega Employment Fair Launched In Tamil Nadu.(Representational image) File photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Mar 2022 8:50 pm

Over 70,000 new jobs that were available in more than 500 leading companies are up for grabs at a mega job fair inaugurated by Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday.
       

Stalin presented job offers to 20 aspirants as part of kicking off the campaign that was held near the city organised by the labour welfare and skill development department, an official release said.
       

Job aspirants from the city and also hailing from neighbouring Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur districts took part in the event in which more than 500 leading private companies were taking part.
       

Related stories

Odisha Observes 'Pakhala Dibas'

Biren Singh To Be Manipur CM, Dhami And Sawant BJP Favourites In Uttarakhand, Goa

‘The Kashmir Files’: Vivek Agnihotri’s Film Courts Another Controversy In New Zealand

"These companies have announced 73,950 vacancies and Chief Minister M K Stalin handed over appointment orders to 20 job seekers (as part of launching the event)," the release said.
       

Special measures were taken in association with the district administration and police department to serve the job seekers with disability, who were interested in taking part in the job fair.
       

According to the release, 36 mega job fairs were conducted in which 41,213 job seekers received employment offers since May 2021. On the occasion, Stalin also launched a television programme in the government-run Kalvi TV that would offer training to candidates interested in taking up competitive examinations, the release said.
       

Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises T M Anbarasan, Minister for labour welfare and skill development department C V Ganesan, and a host of senior government officials took part in the inaugural, the release added.

With PTI inputs.

Tags

National Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu CM Tamil Nadu Government Jobs-Employment/Unemployment Job Creation Job Opportunities Job Market Jobs Employment Chennai Tamil Nadu
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

Live Streaming Of ISL 2021-22: Where To See Live - Full Schedule, Squads And Telecast Details

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming

ISL Semis: Schedule And Streaming