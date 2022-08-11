Over 19,760 Covid Cases From August 1-10 In Delhi

More than 19,760 Covid-19 cases have been recorded in Delhi from August 1-10, as per official data shared by the city health department. Besides, there has been a nearly 50 per cent rise in the number of containment zones in the city during this period.

On August 1, the national capital had logged 822 cases with a positivity rate of 11.41 per cent and two deaths. The figures increased significantly in the next few days amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the city in the last several weeks.

On August 2, the daily cases count breached the 1,000-mark as the city reported 1,506 cases and three deaths. The positivity rate was recorded at 10.63 per cent, as per the data.

The very next day, on August 3, the count crossed the 2,000-mark and till date, barring August 8, the daily cases have been logged in excess of 2,000 with an escalating positivity rate that is inching closer to 20 per cent.

The number of fatalities in the last three days also mounted significantly compared to the figures earlier.

Delhi on Wednesday reported eight fatalities due to coronavirus, the highest in nearly 180 days, and 2,146 new cases with a positivity rate of 17.83 per cent. The active cases stood at 8,205, according to data shared by the health department.

The national capital had on February 13 reported 12 deaths due to the viral disease.

On August 9, Delhi reported 2,495 coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 15.41 per cent and seven fatalities, while the number of active cases stood at 8,506.

The national capital saw 1,372 infections and six deaths on August 8 with a positivity rate of 17.85 per cent, the highest since January 21, as per the data. On January 21, the positivity rate had stood at 18.04 per cent.

The number of active cases on Monday stood at 7,484 while the count was 4, 274 on August 1. The total number of cases recorded during the August 1-10 period stands at 19,769.

Delhi has recorded 40 deaths due to Covid-19 in this 10-day period, nearly thrice the cumulative figures registered in the last 10 days of July when 14 people had succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

In Delhi, nearly all metrics such as home isolation cases, containment zones, positivity rate and active cases, used in the monitoring of the spread of coronavirus have shown a rising trend in the first 10 days of August.

The number of containment zones on August 1 had stood at 173, which gradually increased to 259 on August 10. As many as 5,549 patients are in home isolation as on August 10. The corresponding figure on August 1 was 3,161.

Delhi's tally of Covid-19 cases on Wednesday had increased to 19,75,540, while the death toll rose to 26,351, as per the health bulletin issued on August 10.

The number of daily Covid-19 cases in the city had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 this year during the third wave of the pandemic. It had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

-With PTI Input