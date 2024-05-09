Outlook News Wrap, May 9: Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint, US Warns Israel Against Rafah Attack & More

Hello readers! As the day comes to an end, here's a lookback at the top headlines and stories for May 9. For starters, in a major update in the Sandeshkhali Row between TMC and BJP, one of the three women who filed rape complaints against leaders of the Trinamool Congress has withdrawn her complaint. The allegations, which led to major allegations, have now been termed as "fake".
In other news, tensions between the United States and Israel emerged after Washington threatened Israel that it will withhold weapons supply if Israel continues to push for an attack on Rafah in southern Gaza.
'Made To Sign Blank Paper': Sandeshkhali Woman Withdraws Complaint Against TMC Leaders
Months after major unrest in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, one of the three women who filed complaints and alleged rape against TMC leaders has withdrawn her complaint. When asked why, the woman stated that she was made to sign a "blank paper" by BJP leaders. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.
Russia Claims US Trying To 'De-Stabilise' India Amid Ongoing Lok Sabha Elections
Russia's foreign ministry has alleged that the United States has been trying to "De-stabilize" India by meddling in its internal and domestic affairs. Russia further backed India in the allegations regarding the plot to assassinate Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun and stated that the US has not provided evidence proving the involvement of Indian citizens or agents. READ MORE HERE.
Air India Express Strike Called Off, Normal Flight Operations To Be Restored
Air India Express has reached an agreement with its crew members who were on mass sick leave to end the strike. As per the agreement signed, the management has agreed to overturn the termination of 25 cabin crew employees who were protesting the new policies. KNOW MORE HERE.
Australia Changes Visa Rules For International Students
Australia has decided to tighten its rules for student visas for international students. As per the announcement from the Australian Home Affairs department, the government has increased the financial requirement needed for students to become eligible for a visa. As per the government, this decision has been taken not to curb migration but to also reduce the risks of fraudulent recruitment and student exploitation. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.
US Threatens To Withhold Weapons Supply If Israel Goes Ahead With Rafah Attack
US President Joe Biden said Wednesday that he would not supply offensive weapons that Israel could use to launch an all-out assault on Rafah - considered as the last Hamas bastion in the Gaza Strip by the Israeli government. READ MORE HERE.
IPL 2024: Sunrises Hyderabad Beat Lucknow Super Giants, Check Out Highlights
Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated Lucknow Super Giants in a remarkable match. Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma played exceptional innings that set them apart. Their partnership was instrumental in the victory as they sensationally chased down 166 runs in just 9.4 overs. READ MORE HERE.